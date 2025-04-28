scriptUP BEd JEE 2025: Apply Now Before Registration Closes | Latest News | Patrika News
UP BEd JEE 2025: Apply Now Before Registration Closes

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Last Date: The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2025 will close soon.

Apr 28, 2025

Patrika Desk

UP BEd JEE 2025
UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Last Date: The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE), 2025, will close soon. If you haven’t applied yet, apply soon via the official website. The last date to apply is 30 April. This year, the UP BEd entrance examination is again being conducted by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. This is the third time the university has been given this responsibility.

Examination on 1 June (UP BEd JEE Exam Date)

The notification for this examination was released on 6 February 2025. The application process commenced on 15 February. The last date for applying is 30 April 2025. Candidates can apply with a late fee from 1 May to 5 May. The correction window will be open from 6 May to 9 May 2025. Admit cards may be released by 25 May. The examination will be held on 1 June.

Eligibility (UP BEd JEE Eligibility)

Eligibility criteria vary for different categories. For General and OBC categories, a graduation or post-graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks is required. For SC/ST categories, a graduation or post-graduation degree with 45% marks is necessary. Candidates with a BE or B.Tech degree can also apply; they require a minimum of 55% marks with Mathematics and Science as core subjects. Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply.

How to Apply (UP BEd JEE Steps To Apply)

  • First, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in
  • Click on the UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link on the homepage.
  • Register and log in.
  • Fill out the form and upload all documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application form.

Application Fee (UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Fees)

The application fee for the General category is ₹1,400 (₹2,000 with late fee). For SC/ST candidates from Uttar Pradesh, the application fee is ₹700 (₹1,000 with late fee). For SC/ST candidates from other states, the application fee is ₹1,400 (₹2,000 with late fee).

