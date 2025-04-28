UP BEd JEE 2025: Apply Now Before Registration Closes

Examination on 1 June (UP BEd JEE Exam Date) The notification for this examination was released on 6 February 2025. The application process commenced on 15 February. The last date for applying is 30 April 2025. Candidates can apply with a late fee from 1 May to 5 May. The correction window will be open from 6 May to 9 May 2025. Admit cards may be released by 25 May. The examination will be held on 1 June.

Eligibility (UP BEd JEE Eligibility) Eligibility criteria vary for different categories. For General and OBC categories, a graduation or post-graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks is required. For SC/ST categories, a graduation or post-graduation degree with 45% marks is necessary. Candidates with a BE or B.Tech degree can also apply; they require a minimum of 55% marks with Mathematics and Science as core subjects. Candidates in their final year of graduation can also apply.