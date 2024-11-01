Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

At the Dog Center, food was prepared for the dogs, and they were worshipped. Sudhanshu Sharma, the founder of the Voiceless Dog Center, said that dogs are considered the vehicle of Bhairavdev. The purpose of this festival is to make people understand the importance of these voiceless animals and worship them.

Dog worship prevalent in Nepal This is the first time such an event has taken place in Chhattisgarh. A large number of stray dogs are kept at the Voiceless Dog Center in Ambikapur. Sudhanshu Sharma has been taking care of these voiceless dogs for a long time. There are more than 50 dogs at the Dog Center. In Surguja, the number of stray dogs is high. Two years ago, a programme was started to sterilise stray dogs, which led to a decrease in their population. However, the program was stopped due to lack of budget.