Chhattisgarh Diwali 2024: Dogs Worshipped in First-Ever Kukur Tihar Celebration

CG Diwali 2024: A day before Diwali, Kukur Tihar was celebrated in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. A large number of dogs were worshipped at the voiceless Dog Center located at the old bus stand.

AmbikapurNov 01, 2024 / 09:17 am

Patrika Desk

cg news
CG Diwali 2024: A unique festival was celebrated in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, which you may have never heard of or seen before. It is similar to the tradition of Nepal, where Kukur Tihar is celebrated a day before Diwali. A large number of dogs were worshipped at the Voiceless Dog Center located at the old bus stand.
At the Dog Center, food was prepared for the dogs, and they were worshipped. Sudhanshu Sharma, the founder of the Voiceless Dog Center, said that dogs are considered the vehicle of Bhairavdev. The purpose of this festival is to make people understand the importance of these voiceless animals and worship them.
diwali 2024

Dog worship prevalent in Nepal

This is the first time such an event has taken place in Chhattisgarh. A large number of stray dogs are kept at the Voiceless Dog Center in Ambikapur. Sudhanshu Sharma has been taking care of these voiceless dogs for a long time. There are more than 50 dogs at the Dog Center. In Surguja, the number of stray dogs is high. Two years ago, a programme was started to sterilise stray dogs, which led to a decrease in their population. However, the program was stopped due to lack of budget.

A shelter for stray dogs

The municipal corporation has demanded a budget to control the population of stray dogs. A large number of dogs get injured in accidents. The Dog Center takes care of these dogs. Sudhanshu Sharma, the founder of the Dog Center, has become a shelter for these dogs. The municipal corporation had earlier demanded a budget to control the population of stray dogs, but it was not approved.

