Resin Art Adorns Thalis for Lakshmi Puja

The festive spirit of Diwali is alive in Jaipur! Resin art decorated puja thalis and earthen lamps are dominating the markets. These thalis, adorned with real flowers, are not only beautiful but also budget-friendly.

JaipurOct 28, 2024 / 01:15 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur is at the peak of Diwali celebrations. Markets are decorated with puja materials and decorative items. This time, Jaipurites are opting for sustainable products made from resin art. Local artists have created beautiful miniatures of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi, along with mini resin puja thalis.
For decorating home temples, people are using rose petal tea light candles, light holders, and fragrant candles made from real flowers. These products not only add beauty but also have a captivating aroma. They are budget-friendly and can be used for home decor after Diwali.

Resin Art Adorns Home Temples

According to resin artist Shalini, people decorate their homes and temples in unique ways during Diwali. For this, special thalis, colorful flowers, resin art photo frames, diyas, and utensils for offering prasad are being used. People are also ordering custom-made items.
Resin art has also made its mark in puja materials for Diwali. Puja thalis decorated with real flowers are highly appreciated by devotees. These thalis also feature pictures of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi, making the puja even more special.

Earthen Lamps in Markets

Vendor Mohammad Shahid says that people are opting for resin-made diyas along with earthen lamps. The prices of resin diyas are slightly higher than earthen lamps. Earthen lamps connect us with the earth, while resin art connects us with nature. Real flowers are used to make these diyas, and their fragrance is enhanced with essential oils. The prices start from Rs 70 to Rs 90.

