Resin Art Adorns Thalis for Lakshmi Puja

For decorating home temples, people are using rose petal tea light candles, light holders, and fragrant candles made from real flowers. These products not only add beauty but also have a captivating aroma. They are budget-friendly and can be used for home decor after Diwali.

Resin Art Adorns Home Temples According to resin artist Shalini, people decorate their homes and temples in unique ways during Diwali. For this, special thalis, colorful flowers, resin art photo frames, diyas, and utensils for offering prasad are being used. People are also ordering custom-made items.

Resin art has also made its mark in puja materials for Diwali. Puja thalis decorated with real flowers are highly appreciated by devotees. These thalis also feature pictures of Lord Ganesha and Lakshmi, making the puja even more special.