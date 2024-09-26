AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

India beat Mongolia: India started its campaign in the AFC Under-20 Football Asian Cup Qualifier by defeating Mongolia 4-1.

•Sep 26, 2024 / 12:14 pm• Aishwarya Chouhan

India started its campaign in the AFC Under-20 Football Asian Cup Qualifier by defeating Mongolia 4-1. Both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first half, but India scored three goals in the second half, breaching Mongolia’s defense. India’s Kelvin Singh Taoarem scored the first goal in the 20th minute.