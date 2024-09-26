scriptAFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1 | Latest News | Patrika News
Football News

AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

India beat Mongolia: India started its campaign in the AFC Under-20 Football Asian Cup Qualifier by defeating Mongolia 4-1.

Sep 26, 2024 / 12:14 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

India started its campaign in the AFC Under-20 Football Asian Cup Qualifier by defeating Mongolia 4-1. Both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first half, but India scored three goals in the second half, breaching Mongolia’s defense. India’s Kelvin Singh Taoarem scored the first goal in the 20th minute.
Manglenthang Kipjen scored two goals in the 51st and 54th minutes, taking the team to a 3-1 lead. India’s fourth goal was scored by Korou Singh Thingujam in the 85th minute. Mongolia’s only goal was scored by Temulen Uganbat in the 45th minute. The Indian team will now face Iran on September 27 and Laos on September 29.

News / Sports / Football News / AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

in 4 hours

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

National News

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

in 5 hours

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

in 5 hours

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

Football News

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

in 4 hours

Latest Football News

AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

Football News

AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

in 4 hours

ISL 2024-25: Mohan Bagan seeks their first win of the season against NorthEast United today

Football News

ISL 2024-25: Mohan Bagan seeks their first win of the season against NorthEast United today

5 hours ago

Harry Kane becomes the highest-scoring English footballer in the German League

Football News

Harry Kane becomes the highest-scoring English footballer in the German League

5 hours ago

ISL has become one of the most important tournaments in my life: Sunil Chhetri

Football News

ISL has become one of the most important tournaments in my life: Sunil Chhetri

7 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.