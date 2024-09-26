AFC Under-20 Asian Cup Qualifier: India defeats Mongolia 4-1

India started its campaign in the AFC Under-20 Football Asian Cup Qualifier by defeating Mongolia 4-1. Both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first half, but India scored three goals in the second half, breaching Mongolia’s defense. India’s Kelvin Singh Taoarem scored the first goal in the 20th minute.
Manglenthang Kipjen scored two goals in the 51st and 54th minutes, taking the team to a 3-1 lead. India’s fourth goal was scored by Korou Singh Thingujam in the 85th minute. Mongolia’s only goal was scored by Temulen Uganbat in the 45th minute. The Indian team will now face Iran on September 27 and Laos on September 29.