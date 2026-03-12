CG Placement Camp: Job Fair in Gariyaband on March 18 for Multiple Posts

CG Job Fair: Golden Opportunity for Youth! Placement Camp in Gariyaband on March 18 (Photo: Patrika)
CG Job Fair: A placement camp will be organised on March 18, 2026, with the objective of providing employment opportunities to the youth of Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh. This camp is being organised by the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, Gariyaband, under the instructions of the Skill Development, Technical Education and Employment Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, and the Directorate of Employment and Training, Raipur.
District Employment Officer Anjum Afroz informed that the placement camp will be held on March 18 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. During this time, the recruitment process for vacant posts in private establishments will be completed.
In the placement camp, recruitment will be done for a total of 35 vacant posts, including Pharmacist and Assistant Pharmacy for Apollo Pharmacies Limited, Mova Raipur, and NIIT Limited, Bhilai-Durg, as well as Relationship Manager associated with Axis Bank.
The minimum educational qualification for these posts has been set as graduation, D.Pharm, or B.Pharm. Interested candidates will have to bring two passport-size photographs, original and photocopies of mark sheets and certificates related to educational and technical qualifications, and be present at the designated date and time.
Candidates can also register online through the e-Rozgar portal or the Chhattisgarh Rozgar app. For more information related to the placement camp, one can contact the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, Gariyaband, on office landline number 07706-241269 or mobile number 93295-59607.
