CG Placement Camp: Job Fair in Gariyaband on March 18 for Multiple Posts

CG Job Fair: A placement camp will be organised on March 18, 2026, with the objective of providing employment opportunities to the youth of Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh. This camp is being organised by the District Employment and Self-Employment Guidance Centre, Gariyaband, under the instructions of the Skill Development, Technical Education and Employment Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, and the Directorate of Employment and Training, Raipur.