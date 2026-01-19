Land dispute turns horrific: Teacher sets brother’s family ablaze, toddler critical

Representative Image
Bihar News: A tragic incident in the Gaya district of Bihar has sent shockwaves across the region. A family dispute over a mere one-inch plot of land in Amwan village, under the Bodh Gaya police station area, escalated into violence. It is alleged that petrol was thrown on the younger brother's family and set ablaze, resulting in severe burns to three individuals, including the husband, wife, and their two-and-a-half-year-old son. All three have been admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital, where their condition remains critical.
The incident reportedly occurred after midnight. The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Ranafuleshwar, his wife 28-year-old Neelu Kumari, and their two-and-a-half-year-old son, Vishnu Kumar. Hearing screams from the room late at night, villagers rushed to the scene and pulled the three burnt individuals out of the house. After initial first aid, they were sent to Magadh Medical College. According to hospital sources, all three have sustained burns ranging from 40 to 70 per cent, with the child's condition being the most critical.
In her statement to the police from the hospital, Neelu Kumari stated that there had been a dispute over property division for several months. She alleged that her elder brother-in-law and sister-in-law entered her room, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire. She claimed they wanted to kill her over a tiny piece of land. Neelu also stated that the family had received threats previously, and the matter had been taken to the village panchayat multiple times, but no resolution could be reached.
The father of the injured woman, Ramsevak Shah, informed the police that both his sons are government teachers and there had been long-standing tension regarding the division of the house and land. He accused his elder son Mukesh Kumar, his wife Kusum Devi, and his brother-in-law Pankaj Kumar of conspiring to carry out the attack. The elderly father has lodged a written complaint at the Bodh Gaya police station.
Upon receiving information, Bodh Gaya Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Singh, along with his police team, arrived at Magadh Medical College and recorded the statements of the victims. The SHO stated, "The matter is serious. Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered under sections related to attempt to murder, grievous hurt, and conspiracy. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate legal action will be taken."
