Land dispute turns horrific: Teacher sets brother’s family ablaze, toddler critical

In her statement to the police from the hospital, Neelu Kumari stated that there had been a dispute over property division for several months. She alleged that her elder brother-in-law and sister-in-law entered her room, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire. She claimed they wanted to kill her over a tiny piece of land. Neelu also stated that the family had received threats previously, and the matter had been taken to the village panchayat multiple times, but no resolution could be reached.