19 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Gaya

Land dispute turns horrific: Teacher sets brother’s family ablaze, toddler critical

Bihar News: In Gaya, Bihar, in a fit of greed for just one inch of land, a brother set his own brother, his wife, and their two-and-a-half-year-old nephew on fire by dousing them with petrol.

2 min read

Gaya

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

bihar news

Representative Image

Bihar News: A tragic incident in the Gaya district of Bihar has sent shockwaves across the region. A family dispute over a mere one-inch plot of land in Amwan village, under the Bodh Gaya police station area, escalated into violence. It is alleged that petrol was thrown on the younger brother's family and set ablaze, resulting in severe burns to three individuals, including the husband, wife, and their two-and-a-half-year-old son. All three have been admitted to Magadh Medical College Hospital, where their condition remains critical.

Attack After Midnight, All Three Severely Burnt

The incident reportedly occurred after midnight. The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Ranafuleshwar, his wife 28-year-old Neelu Kumari, and their two-and-a-half-year-old son, Vishnu Kumar. Hearing screams from the room late at night, villagers rushed to the scene and pulled the three burnt individuals out of the house. After initial first aid, they were sent to Magadh Medical College. According to hospital sources, all three have sustained burns ranging from 40 to 70 per cent, with the child's condition being the most critical.

Dispute Over Property

In her statement to the police from the hospital, Neelu Kumari stated that there had been a dispute over property division for several months. She alleged that her elder brother-in-law and sister-in-law entered her room, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire. She claimed they wanted to kill her over a tiny piece of land. Neelu also stated that the family had received threats previously, and the matter had been taken to the village panchayat multiple times, but no resolution could be reached.

Both Brothers Are Government Teachers

The father of the injured woman, Ramsevak Shah, informed the police that both his sons are government teachers and there had been long-standing tension regarding the division of the house and land. He accused his elder son Mukesh Kumar, his wife Kusum Devi, and his brother-in-law Pankaj Kumar of conspiring to carry out the attack. The elderly father has lodged a written complaint at the Bodh Gaya police station.

Police Investigating

Upon receiving information, Bodh Gaya Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Singh, along with his police team, arrived at Magadh Medical College and recorded the statements of the victims. The SHO stated, "The matter is serious. Based on the victim's statement, a case has been registered under sections related to attempt to murder, grievous hurt, and conspiracy. The investigation is ongoing, and appropriate legal action will be taken."

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 11:46 am

News / Bihar / Gaya / Land dispute turns horrific: Teacher sets brother’s family ablaze, toddler critical

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

Gaya

Bihar

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.