Film Director Uttam Kumar Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

On 6 September, the victim actress travelled from Noida to Lucknow. She went directly to the Tango-1 barricading near the Chief Minister's residence, approximately 500 metres away. There, she took a petrol bottle from her bag and attempted to pour it on herself. Police personnel present immediately intervened, seizing the bottle and preventing her from harming herself. A video of the incident surfaced, showing the police officers restraining the actress. The actress stated that she took this drastic step because the police did not act promptly on her complaint.