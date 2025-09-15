Film Director Uttam Kumar Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Ghaziabad police have arrested Uttar Kumar, a Haryanvi film director and singer, accused of sexually assaulting a Haryanvi actress. Police raided his farmhouse in Amroha at around 4:30 am based on intelligence inputs, apprehending him while he was asleep. He was subsequently taken to Ghaziabad. This action comes nine days after the victim actress attempted suicide outside the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow on 6 September.
On 6 September, the victim actress travelled from Noida to Lucknow. She went directly to the Tango-1 barricading near the Chief Minister's residence, approximately 500 metres away. There, she took a petrol bottle from her bag and attempted to pour it on herself. Police personnel present immediately intervened, seizing the bottle and preventing her from harming herself. A video of the incident surfaced, showing the police officers restraining the actress. The actress stated that she took this drastic step because the police did not act promptly on her complaint.
The actress had lodged a serious complaint of sexual assault against Haryanvi folk singer and director Uttar Kumar. She filed a complaint at the Shalimar Garden police station in Ghaziabad on 24 June, but the police did not immediately register an FIR. She then approached the High Court. An FIR was registered 25 days later following a court order, but no concrete action was taken by the police. The actress claimed that she repeatedly informed the police of Uttar Kumar's location, but no action was taken. Driven to desperation, she attempted suicide in Lucknow.
The actress originally hails from Hapur and currently resides in Sector-53, Noida. She is a well-known artist in the Haryanvi industry, gaining recognition from the popular song ‘Rajji Bol Ja’. She has also worked in several music videos and collaborated with Uttar Kumar on various projects. In her complaint, she stated that she met Uttar Kumar in August 2020. He promised her a lead role in a Haryanvi song and a rural film. However, he subsequently sexually assaulted her.
Uttar Kumar, also known as ‘Dhakad Chhora’, is active in the Haryanvi film and music industry. He was born on 7 October 1973 in Ghaziabad. He studied acting at the Asian Academy of Film and Television and has worked in several films, including ‘Dhakad Chhora’, released in 2004.