National News

Rain Alert: Weather Update for November 3, 4, and 5 in Three States

What will the weather be like on November 3, 4, and 5? The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh update regarding the rain. Know the update.

2 min read
Google source verification

Ghaziabad

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 02, 2025

latest weather update

Rain Alert (Image: AI)

Rain Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain. The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in some parts of Uttarakhand on November 4.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update (November 3 to 5)

According to the Meteorological Department, no rain alert has been issued for any district of Uttar Pradesh from November 3 to November 5. However, winter has already knocked in North India. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature. It is worth noting that the weather in Uttar Pradesh is gradually becoming stable. With the end of the influence of the severe cyclonic storm "Mountha" (Mountha) formed in the Bay of Bengal, dry and clear weather is returning to the state once again. The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for the coming week.

However, due to the increasing difference between night and morning temperatures, the humidity level in the air will remain slightly high. For this reason, fog and mist have started appearing in some parts of the state. Meteorologists estimate that light to moderate fog can be seen on the mornings of November 3 and 4, especially in the Purvanchal and Terai regions of Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, and Maharajganj.

Uttarakhand Weather Update (November 3 to 5)

According to the Meteorological Department, the possibility of rain in Uttarakhand on November 4 has been predicted by the department. The Meteorological Department states that there is a possibility of thundershowers in some parts of Uttarakhand on November 4. However, no rain alert has been issued for November 3 and 5.

Delhi NCR Weather Update (November 3 to 5)

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has not issued any alert for rain in Delhi NCR from November 3 to November 5. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Delhi NCR may remain clear in the coming days.

Published on:

02 Nov 2025 05:38 pm

English News / National News / Rain Alert: Weather Update for November 3, 4, and 5 in Three States

