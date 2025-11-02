Rain Alert: Weather Update for November 3, 4, and 5 in Three States

According to the Meteorological Department, no rain alert has been issued for any district of Uttar Pradesh from November 3 to November 5. However, winter has already knocked in North India. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department has predicted a drop in temperature. It is worth noting that the weather in Uttar Pradesh is gradually becoming stable. With the end of the influence of the severe cyclonic storm "Mountha" (Mountha) formed in the Bay of Bengal, dry and clear weather is returning to the state once again. The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather for the coming week.