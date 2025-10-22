Husband Sets Himself Ablaze After Wife Refuses to Open Door, Cries for Help

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad. Photo source: Screenshot from video on Twitter account
A tragic incident came to light on the night of Diwali in the Nandgram police station area of Ghaziabad. It is being reported that amidst an ongoing dispute with his wife, a young man set himself on fire when his house door was not opened. In a burnt condition, he pleaded with neighbours for help. However, by then, he had been severely burned.
The incident occurred near Shiv Dairy in Noor Nagar, Ghaziabad district. Here, Tinku Kumar, a resident of Bahadurpur village in the Sardhana police station area of Meerut, lived with his family in a rented house. Tinku worked as a labourer to support his family. For about a month and a half, he had been arguing with his wife, due to which he often stayed out of the house. On the night of Diwali, around 2 AM, Tinku, in an inebriated state, arrived at his wife's house to appease her. However, his wife refused to open the door. In anger, he threatened that if the door was not opened, he would set himself on fire. After this, he poured diesel he had brought in a bottle over himself and set himself ablaze.
Engulfed in flames, Tinku ran outside. He started banging on neighbours' doors, seeking help. By the time people reached him, he was badly burnt. Locals extinguished the fire by throwing clothes and soil on him and immediately informed the police control room.
A Dial 112 team arrived at the scene and took the injured man to the district hospital. From there, due to his critical condition, he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He died during treatment on Tuesday afternoon.
Upon receiving the information, his family members reached the hospital and accused his wife of setting him on fire. However, ACP Nandgram, Upasana Pandey, stated that Tinku is seen setting himself on fire in the CCTV footage. The police are currently investigating the matter.
According to DCP City, Dhawan Jaiswal, the young man set himself on fire after a dispute. Investigations of nearby CCTV cameras revealed that he had brought the diesel himself. Further action is being taken after receiving information about the young man's death from Delhi.
