Husband Sets Himself Ablaze After Wife Refuses to Open Door, Cries for Help

The incident occurred near Shiv Dairy in Noor Nagar, Ghaziabad district. Here, Tinku Kumar, a resident of Bahadurpur village in the Sardhana police station area of Meerut, lived with his family in a rented house. Tinku worked as a labourer to support his family. For about a month and a half, he had been arguing with his wife, due to which he often stayed out of the house. On the night of Diwali, around 2 AM, Tinku, in an inebriated state, arrived at his wife's house to appease her. However, his wife refused to open the door. In anger, he threatened that if the door was not opened, he would set himself on fire. After this, he poured diesel he had brought in a bottle over himself and set himself ablaze.