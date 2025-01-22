Ghaziabad Police Bust Sex Trafficking Ring at Hotel, Arrest Nine Including a 60-Year-Old

scriptGhaziabad Police Bust Sex Trafficking Ring at Hotel, Arrest Nine Including a 60-Year-Old | Latest News | Patrika News
Ghaziabad Police Busts Sex Racket at Hotel: Police have busted a sex racket operating from a hotel in Ghaziabad. Nine young men, including a 60-year-old elderly man, were arrested at the scene. Details of the case are as follows:

Jan 22, 2025

UP Ghaziabad Crime: Police in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, busted a sex trafficking operation running out of Ayush Hotel in the Kaushambi police station area. A stampede ensued upon the police’s arrival. Police seized objectionable material from the hotel and arrested nine people, including a 60-year-old man and the hotel operator.

Seven Women Rescued

Police rescued seven women who had been lured into the operation with promises of high income and sent them home. According to police, the hotel manager, Sagar Singh Negi (resident of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand), and Nisha (resident of Trilokpuri, Delhi), enticed women with the promise of well-paying jobs before forcing them into sex work.

One Accused Escapes

Police found men and women in objectionable positions in the hotel rooms during the raid. Police seized objectionable material, a scanner for online transaction apps, and the hotel register. In addition to the 60-year-old man and the hotel operator, a total of seven people were arrested. Police are now searching for Vikram Singh alias Vicky, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, who managed to escape during the raid.

