Ghaziabad Schools Closed 17-23 July Due to Kanwar Yatra

Schools in Ghaziabad will be closed for a week due to the Kanwar Yatra, as announced by the District Magistrate (DM). The order was issued by the Ghaziabad BSA office on Wednesday, 16 July 2025. It directs the closure of all educational institutions in the district from 17 July to 23 July. This order applies to primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools under all boards.
The Ghaziabad DM stated that all primary/upper primary schools, secondary schools, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated schools, technical education institutions, higher education institutions, and schools run under the Madarsa/Sanskrit Board will remain closed from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025. This is in consideration of the Kanwar Yatra.
Following the DM's instructions, the Ghaziabad BSA issued orders for all schools and higher education institutions. The order mentions that Shravan Maas commenced on 11 July, and during this holy month, millions of devotees from across the country embark on the Kanwar Yatra. The date for Jalabhishek (offering water to Shiva) is 23 July. Devotees carrying water from Haridwar pass through Ghaziabad en route to Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and other states.
A large number of Kanwariyas (Kanwar pilgrims) pass through Ghaziabad district. This can lead to significant congestion and traffic jams. Considering this, the District Magistrate ordered the closure of all educational institutions for a week to ensure the safety of students and the smooth movement of school vehicles.
Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has also revised its traffic plan in view of the Kanwar Yatra. A statement issued on Tuesday stated that traffic will be restricted in and around Kalindi Kunj until 23 July. Traffic will be affected on routes like Noida, Kalindi Kunj, and Agra Canal Road due to the large crowds of Kanwariyas. Specifically, half of the route from Agra Canal Road and Kalindi Kunj towards Noida will be closed to the public.
Heavy traffic congestion is expected on these routes, causing delays and jams. The traffic department has advised commuters to use alternate routes to save time and avoid crowds. Those travelling from Delhi to Noida or vice-versa are advised to use the DND Flyway, Ashram Marg, or Mathura Road via Badarpur. Currently, there are no restrictions on these routes, and they are expected to be relatively less congested.