Heavy Rains Lash MP, Rajasthan; Delhi-UP Brace for Two More Days of Downpour

Heavy Rains: According to the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi and adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh will remain pleasant until 19 July. Cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected during this period. Furthermore, a new weather system originating from the Bay of Bengal has reached the Bangladesh-West Bengal border.
This is expected to lead to the formation of a depression over the Bangladesh-West Bengal border. Meanwhile, another significant weather activity involves a low-pressure area that formed over the northern Bay of Bengal. Moving in a north-north-westerly direction, it is now centred over south-west Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. This system may move further west-north-west towards the interior parts of Rajasthan within the next two days. This is likely to intensify rainfall activity in several parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
According to the IMD's latest forecast, there is a strong possibility that this weather system will intensify into a Well Marked Low Pressure area within the next 24 hours. This could lead to heavy rainfall in coastal areas of West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Odisha. Meteorologists advise farmers, travellers, and local administrations in the affected areas to remain vigilant. Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds may also lead to localised waterlogging.
Regarding the weather in Delhi-NCR, the IMD forecasts pleasant weather for the entire week. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius, and nighttime temperatures between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. Although no serious weather warnings have been issued for Delhi-NCR, light rain or drizzle may persist throughout the day.
According to meteorologists, the continuous rainfall is due to a cyclonic circulation over northern Haryana and surrounding areas. This system is increasing atmospheric moisture, leading to cloudy skies and rainfall conditions in Delhi and NCR. The IMD's Chandigarh regional centre has issued a yellow alert for Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Mewat, and Palwal districts of NCR. Citizens are advised to monitor local weather updates and exercise caution.