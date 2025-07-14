Heavy Rains Lash MP, Rajasthan; Delhi-UP Brace for Two More Days of Downpour

This is expected to lead to the formation of a depression over the Bangladesh-West Bengal border. Meanwhile, another significant weather activity involves a low-pressure area that formed over the northern Bay of Bengal. Moving in a north-north-westerly direction, it is now centred over south-west Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. This system may move further west-north-west towards the interior parts of Rajasthan within the next two days. This is likely to intensify rainfall activity in several parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.