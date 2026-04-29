29 April 2026,

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Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks Out Across Three Floors of Gaur Green Society; Blaze Spreads from 8th to 11th Storey, CM Yogi Issues Directives

Gaur Green Avenue Society Fire: Massive fire breaks out at Gaur Green Avenue Society in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Flames spread from the 8th to the 11th floor with 12 fire tenders at the scene. CM Yogi orders immediate action.

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Ghaziabad

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Patrika Desk

Apr 29, 2026

Gaur Green Avenue Society Fire

Massive fire breaks out across three floors of Gaur Green Society

Ghaziabad: Fire Spreads Across Upper Floors of Gaur Green Avenue; CM Yogi Directs Relief Operations
Ghaziabad Fire News: Residents of Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, near Delhi, were alerted on Wednesday morning when a fire broke out on the 8th floor of a high-rise building. Attributed to a short circuit, the fire moved upwards to affect the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors. Plumes of black smoke were visible from several kilometres away.

Preliminary investigations and witness statements suggest the blaze originated in a locked flat on the 8th floor. The fire caused extensive damage to household property, with furniture, electronics, and documents worth lakhs of rupees destroyed. The fire department deployed over a dozen fire tenders to the scene. Due to the height of the fire, crews utilised hydraulic platforms and ladders to reach the upper storeys. Firefighters are currently carrying out rescue operations within the smoke-logged corridors to ensure all occupants are evacuated.

CM Yogi Monitors Situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident. He has instructed district administration and fire officials to prioritise rescue efforts and ensure that medical care is provided to anyone injured.

No Reported Casualties

Fire department officials have confirmed that no casualties have been reported at this stage. While the building has been fully vacated, rescue teams are conducting final checks to address concerns raised by residents regarding family members who may have been inside when the fire started.

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Published on:

29 Apr 2026 12:11 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Ghaziabad / Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks Out Across Three Floors of Gaur Green Society; Blaze Spreads from 8th to 11th Storey, CM Yogi Issues Directives

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