Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks Out Across Three Floors of Gaur Green Society; Blaze Spreads from 8th to 11th Storey, CM Yogi Issues Directives

Preliminary investigations and witness statements suggest the blaze originated in a locked flat on the 8th floor. The fire caused extensive damage to household property, with furniture, electronics, and documents worth lakhs of rupees destroyed. The fire department deployed over a dozen fire tenders to the scene. Due to the height of the fire, crews utilised hydraulic platforms and ladders to reach the upper storeys. Firefighters are currently carrying out rescue operations within the smoke-logged corridors to ensure all occupants are evacuated.