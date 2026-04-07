Young Woman Dies After Falling from 16th Floor; Family Suspects Foul Play

The police have immediately launched an investigation into the matter. ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastava stated that the police are taking the entire incident seriously. Footage from all nearby CCTV cameras is being scrutinised. The footage may reveal whether the woman was alone or if someone else was present. It is not yet clear whether this was an accident or if there was another reason behind it. An investigation is ongoing to determine if the woman fell accidentally or if there was another cause. The police are also questioning people in the vicinity. Statements are being taken from family members and other residents of the society.