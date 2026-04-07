Young Woman Dies After Falling from 16th Floor; Family Suspects Foul Play

Young woman dies after falling from 16th floor.
Ghaziabad Crime News: A young woman died after falling in the Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. It is being reported that the woman fell from the 16th floor of the society. She died on the spot. The incident was quite shocking and sent a wave of grief through the entire area. The young woman was the daughter of a press worker employed in the society. She lived in the society with her mother, who earned a living by pressing clothes in the homes of society residents daily. The family's financial condition was modest, and they made a living through hard work.
As soon as the young woman fell, a state of panic ensued in the society. Nearby residents rushed to the scene. Those who witnessed the event were in shock. It is being reported that the woman was not wearing any clothes when she fell. Some people started screaming. Upon receiving the information, the police were called. A police team quickly arrived at the scene. Upon hearing the news of the incident, the family members arrived and created a significant commotion. They were angry and accused the society administration and its security arrangements of negligence. The family stated that there were insufficient safety measures on the higher floors. They demanded strict action against those responsible. Police officials attempted to calm them down and assured them of a thorough investigation.
The police have immediately launched an investigation into the matter. ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastava stated that the police are taking the entire incident seriously. Footage from all nearby CCTV cameras is being scrutinised. The footage may reveal whether the woman was alone or if someone else was present. It is not yet clear whether this was an accident or if there was another reason behind it. An investigation is ongoing to determine if the woman fell accidentally or if there was another cause. The police are also questioning people in the vicinity. Statements are being taken from family members and other residents of the society.
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Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh
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