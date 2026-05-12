Snake Panic Grips Gopalganj as Seven People Bitten Within 24 Hours

Representational image. Photo - (AI Generated)
A wave of alarm has swept through Gopalganj district in Bihar after seven people were bitten by snakes within a single 24-hour period, prompting an emergency response from wildlife authorities and renewed warnings from medical professionals.
Rapid Incidents Leave Residents in Fear
All seven victims were rushed to the local government hospital, where doctors confirmed that their conditions are currently stable. The rapid succession of incidents has nonetheless left residents of the area deeply shaken, with many reluctant to venture outdoors, particularly after dark.
Humidity and Rain Driving Snakes Into Residential Areas
Officials say the surge in snake activity is closely linked to the prevailing weather conditions. A spell of heavy rainfall followed by intense humidity has driven venomous snakes out of their natural habitats and into homes and settlements. Forest department rescue teams were swiftly deployed to the affected localities to trap and remove the reptiles.
Doctors Warn Against Faith Healers and Home Remedies
Doctors at Sadar Hospital issued a strong public advisory urging anyone bitten by a snake to seek immediate hospital treatment rather than turning to faith healers or traditional remedies — a practice still common in rural Bihar. Delays caused by such approaches can rapidly worsen a patient's condition, they warned, and failure to administer anti-snake venom in time can prove fatal.
Rising Temperatures Add to the Danger
The incidents come as Bihar's weather remains volatile and uncomfortable. Following a brief lull in rainfall, temperatures have climbed sharply across much of the state. The highest reading was 40 degrees Celsius in Bhabhua, while Patna saw its mercury rise to around 35.4 degrees. Experts note that the combination of heat and moisture creates ideal conditions for increased snake movement and aggression.
Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued Across Bihar
The meteorological department has forecast fresh heavy rain across Bihar, with an orange alert issued for northern districts including Gopalganj, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and several others. A yellow alert covering thunder and lightning has been extended to much of southern Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur.
Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and have urged residents to exercise heightened caution throughout the monsoon season, when snake activity across the state traditionally peaks.
Big NewsView All
Bihar
Trending