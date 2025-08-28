Kanpur Man Shot by Miscreants While Visiting Female Friend in Gorakhpur

Late Wednesday night, in the Gida police station area of Gorakhpur, a young man who had come to meet a female friend was shot by criminals. His friend rushed him to the district hospital on a scooter, where doctors referred him to the medical college.
According to information received, Rahul Gautam, a resident of Kakadev, Kanpur, had come to Gorakhpur. He stated that he was in the process of marrying a woman from Gorakhpur and frequently visited her. The woman's husband has granted her a divorce. This time, he had taken a room in a hotel near the Gorakhpur bus station. Rahul mentioned that he had invited a friend to meet him on Wednesday.
The two went to Ramgarh Tal to spend time and were there until late at night. While searching for a tea stall, they stopped at one near Nausadh Chowki. As they were drinking tea, a car arrived, and two young men got out. One of them fired at Rahul, hitting him in the shoulder. Gautam's friend then took him on his scooter back to Ramgarh Tal and, around 4 am, informed Dial 112. Thereafter, Gautam's friend took him to the district hospital emergency room. After first aid, doctors referred him to the medical college. The incident occurred in the Gida police station area, and the police are investigating, having taken a statement from the injured youth.