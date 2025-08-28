Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gorakhpur

Kanpur Man Shot by Miscreants While Visiting Female Friend in Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur's Gida police station area, a young man was shot by criminals at approximately 2 am while drinking tea at a shop with a friend. The young man has been referred from the district hospital to the medical college, where he is undergoing treatment.

Gorakhpur

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Up news, gorakhpur
Late Wednesday night, in the Gida police station area of Gorakhpur, a young man who had come to meet a female friend was shot by criminals. His friend rushed him to the district hospital on a scooter, where doctors referred him to the medical college.

Young Man from Kanpur Came to Meet Female Friend

According to information received, Rahul Gautam, a resident of Kakadev, Kanpur, had come to Gorakhpur. He stated that he was in the process of marrying a woman from Gorakhpur and frequently visited her. The woman's husband has granted her a divorce. This time, he had taken a room in a hotel near the Gorakhpur bus station. Rahul mentioned that he had invited a friend to meet him on Wednesday.

Went Out with Friend Late at Night, Shot by Criminals

The two went to Ramgarh Tal to spend time and were there until late at night. While searching for a tea stall, they stopped at one near Nausadh Chowki. As they were drinking tea, a car arrived, and two young men got out. One of them fired at Rahul, hitting him in the shoulder. Gautam's friend then took him on his scooter back to Ramgarh Tal and, around 4 am, informed Dial 112. Thereafter, Gautam's friend took him to the district hospital emergency room. After first aid, doctors referred him to the medical college. The incident occurred in the Gida police station area, and the police are investigating, having taken a statement from the injured youth.

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 01:12 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Gorakhpur / Kanpur Man Shot by Miscreants While Visiting Female Friend in Gorakhpur
