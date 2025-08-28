Kanpur Man Shot by Miscreants While Visiting Female Friend in Gorakhpur

The two went to Ramgarh Tal to spend time and were there until late at night. While searching for a tea stall, they stopped at one near Nausadh Chowki. As they were drinking tea, a car arrived, and two young men got out. One of them fired at Rahul, hitting him in the shoulder. Gautam's friend then took him on his scooter back to Ramgarh Tal and, around 4 am, informed Dial 112. Thereafter, Gautam's friend took him to the district hospital emergency room. After first aid, doctors referred him to the medical college. The incident occurred in the Gida police station area, and the police are investigating, having taken a statement from the injured youth.