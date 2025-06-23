Three Killed by Lightning Strikes in Gorakhpur

Middle-aged Man Dies from Lightning Strike in Chauri Chaura Police Station Area A third lightning strike incident occurred in the Chauri Chaura area, resulting in the death of a middle-aged man, Usman, in Fulwaria village. Sunita Devi, Amla Devi, and Soni (daughter of Dinesh) from the same village also suffered burns from the lightning strike. Upon receiving reports of these incidents, the police arrived at the scenes and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations. A atmosphere of mourning prevails in the villages. The administration has initiated the process of providing relief to the affected families.