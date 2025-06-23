Three Killed by Lightning Strikes in Gorakhpur

In Pipraich, two individuals were struck by lightning, and in the Chauri Chaura police station area, one person was killed by a lightning strike.

Gorakhpur•Jun 23, 2025 / 02:27 pm• Patrika Desk

Heavy rainfall caused havoc in Gorakhpur on Monday morning. Three people were killed by lightning strikes in Pipraich and Chauri Chaura police station areas of the district, while a young girl sustained serious injuries. Lightning Kills Two in Pipraich, Child Critical According to reports, Navminath Sharma, a resident of Agaya Chhota Tola, was working in his field around 8 am when a lightning strike during a thunderstorm fatally injured him. His family rushed him to the Pipraich CHC, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Another incident occurred in Bela village, Pipraich, where Rakesh Paswan was struck by lightning while out on an errand. His daughter, Ananya, was also injured. Both were taken to the CHC, where Rakesh was declared dead. Ananya is undergoing treatment and her condition is reported to be critical.

Middle-aged Man Dies from Lightning Strike in Chauri Chaura Police Station Area A third lightning strike incident occurred in the Chauri Chaura area, resulting in the death of a middle-aged man, Usman, in Fulwaria village. Sunita Devi, Amla Devi, and Soni (daughter of Dinesh) from the same village also suffered burns from the lightning strike. Upon receiving reports of these incidents, the police arrived at the scenes and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations. A atmosphere of mourning prevails in the villages. The administration has initiated the process of providing relief to the affected families.