CM Yogi’s Winter Relief: Night Patrols Ensure Shelter for All Amidst Bitter Cold in Gorakhpur

Officials shifted people sleeping on the streets to night shelters Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the administration has launched a campaign of night inspections and visits. Under this initiative, officials have been working to take homeless individuals sleeping on the streets to night shelters. The Relief Commissioner has directed all District Magistrates that no one should sleep in the open during the cold wave, and they should be provided shelter in the nearest night shelters. In this regard, the Gorakhpur district administration has instructed the City Magistrate, Additional City Magistrate, SDM, and Tehsildars to actively participate in the campaign.

ADM Finance, Gorakhpur According to Gorakhpur’s Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) and the officer in charge of disaster management, Vineet Kumar Singh, a large-scale campaign is being conducted daily to help the destitute and poor given the increasing cold. Along with sending those sleeping on the streets to night shelters, blankets and bonfires are also being provided to them. Active inspections have been started from Monday night.