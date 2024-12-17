scriptCM Yogi’s Winter Relief: Night Patrols Ensure Shelter for All Amidst Bitter Cold in Gorakhpur | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

CM Yogi’s Winter Relief: Night Patrols Ensure Shelter for All Amidst Bitter Cold in Gorakhpur

In the wake of the severe cold and cold wave, the Yogi government has issued a strict order that no homeless person should be found sleeping on the streets at night.

GorakhpurDec 17, 2024 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Given the cold wave and winter season, CM Yogi has launched a special relief campaign for the needy. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has explicitly instructed that no individual should sleep in the open; they should be provided shelter in the nearest night shelters.

Officials shifted people sleeping on the streets to night shelters

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the administration has launched a campaign of night inspections and visits. Under this initiative, officials have been working to take homeless individuals sleeping on the streets to night shelters. The Relief Commissioner has directed all District Magistrates that no one should sleep in the open during the cold wave, and they should be provided shelter in the nearest night shelters. In this regard, the Gorakhpur district administration has instructed the City Magistrate, Additional City Magistrate, SDM, and Tehsildars to actively participate in the campaign.

ADM Finance, Gorakhpur

According to Gorakhpur’s Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) and the officer in charge of disaster management, Vineet Kumar Singh, a large-scale campaign is being conducted daily to help the destitute and poor given the increasing cold. Along with sending those sleeping on the streets to night shelters, blankets and bonfires are also being provided to them. Active inspections have been started from Monday night.

14 night shelters operating in Gorakhpur city

Currently, 14 night shelters are operating in the Gorakhpur urban area, four of which were inspected by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 10 December. Furthermore, he also instructed the construction of three new night shelters. Besides Gorakhpur city, a one-night shelter is also operating in each of the Nagar Panchayats.

News / National News / CM Yogi’s Winter Relief: Night Patrols Ensure Shelter for All Amidst Bitter Cold in Gorakhpur

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

3 hours ago

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Business

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

7 hours ago

Latest National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

National News

Bulandshahr: 20-Vehicle Pile-Up Leaves 28 Injured

3 hours ago

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

National News

GST Raid on Go Gas Plants in Raipur and Durg

5 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.