Gorakhpur Junction of North Eastern Railway Sets New Record, Delighting Railway Officials

Gorakhpur Junction (Image: Patrika)
A new record has been set at Gorakhpur Junction of Northeast Railway, with 1.5 lakh passengers commuting in a single day on November 3. Several special trains are being run in view of the increasing crowd of passengers after the Chhath festival. Officials here are speculating that the passenger crowd may increase significantly after the elections are completed.
Under the guidance of Uday Borwankar, General Manager of Northeast Railway, five well-equipped waiting rooms have been built on the station premises to manage the passenger crowd. For the convenience of passengers, train display boards, mobile charging points, coolers and fans, purified drinking water, help desks, and mobile UTS app have been provided, along with adequate seating arrangements for railway staff. QR codes have been installed at various locations for updated train information. The station is being monitored by drones and CCTV.
A war room has been established in the Railway Protection Force office for surveillance. Railway staff and security forces are deployed in the war room 24 hours a day. Clone special trains are also being run to manage the crowd in Gorakhdham. On November 2 and 3, a clone special train was dispatched to Delhi to manage the increasing passenger crowd. Not only this, a regular officer is being assigned duty at the junction to control the passenger crowd, and surveillance and vigilance have been increased.
