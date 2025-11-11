Gorakhpur Junction of North Eastern Railway Sets New Record, Delighting Railway Officials

A war room has been established in the Railway Protection Force office for surveillance. Railway staff and security forces are deployed in the war room 24 hours a day. Clone special trains are also being run to manage the crowd in Gorakhdham. On November 2 and 3, a clone special train was dispatched to Delhi to manage the increasing passenger crowd. Not only this, a regular officer is being assigned duty at the junction to control the passenger crowd, and surveillance and vigilance have been increased.