Sex Racket Busted in Rented House

Hundreds of citizens submitted a memorandum to MLA Sarvan Nishad protesting against sex rackets operating in several hotels in Gorakhpur. The MLA stated that over two dozen hotels are illegally operating on NH 28, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Road. These hotels, located in the AIIMS and Khorabar police station areas, are openly involved in prostitution. The MLA has written to the DM, Commissioner, and SSP demanding action. Locals reported that young men and women frequent these hotels throughout the day, negatively impacting local children.
News spread quickly through the city about a police raid on a sex racket operating in a house in Millennium City, Karimnagar, Chiluatala. A raid was conducted on Sunday night under the leadership of CO Campierganj, Vivek Kumar Tiwari. Three women and two men were apprehended, one of whom was found to be a minor. The house belongs to a man named Badan Singh, who had rented it out.
CO Campierganj Vivek Tiwari explained that on Sunday, they received information about a sex trade operating in a house in Millennium City. Upon receiving the information, he and the station house officer Atul Srivastava, raided the identified house. Seeing the police, those present tried to escape, but the police apprehended them all. Interrogation revealed that the house was rented and used for prostitution.
Three women and two men were arrested during the raid. One of them was a minor girl, who has been handed over to the CWC (Child Welfare Committee). Those arrested have been identified as Brijesh Kumar Sahni alias Vijay, resident of Ekala Number 2, Gulriha police station, and Prem Sahni, resident of Harsekpur Number 2.
One of the arrested women was presented before the District Probation Officer, while an FIR has been registered against one woman and two men under the Immoral Trafficking Act and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The CO stated that an investigation into the house owner's role is underway. If he knowingly rented the house despite being aware of the racket, legal action will be taken against him.
For the past year, the police have been cracking down on the supply of girls to hookah bars and several hotels, sealing several hotels and jailing the accused under the Gangster Act. Despite this, young men and women continue to engage in such activities in hotels; shockingly, underage girls are openly involved in this trade.
SP City Abhinav Tyagi stated that strict action, including the seizure of property, will be taken against those hotels found involved in this illicit activity, and those responsible will face severe consequences.