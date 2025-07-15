15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Sex Racket Busted in Rented House

Police team busted a large prostitution racket operating from a house in Millennium City, Karimnagar, under the Chiluatal police station area. Inspector Atul Srivastava, acting on a tip-off, raided the house and apprehended three women and two men. One of the women was found to be a minor.

Gorakhpur

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Up news, sex crime, gorakhpur police
Photo Source: Patrika High-Profile Racket Busted in Gorakhpur, Minors Also Involved in Trade

Hundreds of citizens submitted a memorandum to MLA Sarvan Nishad protesting against sex rackets operating in several hotels in Gorakhpur. The MLA stated that over two dozen hotels are illegally operating on NH 28, Gorakhpur-Lucknow Road. These hotels, located in the AIIMS and Khorabar police station areas, are openly involved in prostitution. The MLA has written to the DM, Commissioner, and SSP demanding action. Locals reported that young men and women frequent these hotels throughout the day, negatively impacting local children.

Raid on a House in Chiluatala, Police Arrest Occupants

News spread quickly through the city about a police raid on a sex racket operating in a house in Millennium City, Karimnagar, Chiluatala. A raid was conducted on Sunday night under the leadership of CO Campierganj, Vivek Kumar Tiwari. Three women and two men were apprehended, one of whom was found to be a minor. The house belongs to a man named Badan Singh, who had rented it out.

Interrogation Reveals Sex Trade Run from Rented House

CO Campierganj Vivek Tiwari explained that on Sunday, they received information about a sex trade operating in a house in Millennium City. Upon receiving the information, he and the station house officer Atul Srivastava, raided the identified house. Seeing the police, those present tried to escape, but the police apprehended them all. Interrogation revealed that the house was rented and used for prostitution.

Arrests Made

Three women and two men were arrested during the raid. One of them was a minor girl, who has been handed over to the CWC (Child Welfare Committee). Those arrested have been identified as Brijesh Kumar Sahni alias Vijay, resident of Ekala Number 2, Gulriha police station, and Prem Sahni, resident of Harsekpur Number 2.

Action Against House Owner

One of the arrested women was presented before the District Probation Officer, while an FIR has been registered against one woman and two men under the Immoral Trafficking Act and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The CO stated that an investigation into the house owner's role is underway. If he knowingly rented the house despite being aware of the racket, legal action will be taken against him.

Crackdown on Sex Trade for the Past Year

For the past year, the police have been cracking down on the supply of girls to hookah bars and several hotels, sealing several hotels and jailing the accused under the Gangster Act. Despite this, young men and women continue to engage in such activities in hotels; shockingly, underage girls are openly involved in this trade.

SP City Abhinav Tyagi stated that strict action, including the seizure of property, will be taken against those hotels found involved in this illicit activity, and those responsible will face severe consequences.

15 Jul 2025 11:47 am

