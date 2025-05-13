scriptBig Firms Bet on Greater Noida: ₹10,000 Cr Investment to Create 25,000 Jobs | Latest News | Patrika News
Greater Noida

Big Firms Bet on Greater Noida: ₹10,000 Cr Investment to Create 25,000 Jobs

Greater Noida Industrial Township: The world’s largest companies are now setting their sights on Uttar Pradesh. In the developing integrated industrial township in Greater Noida, land has been allocated to 29 renowned companies so far. This will bring an investment of approximately ₹10,000 crore and provide direct and indirect employment to more than 25,000 people.

Greater NoidaMay 13, 2025 / 03:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Greater Noida Industrial Township: The integrated industrial township developing in Greater Noida is poised to become a hub for railway equipment manufacturing. The Greater Noida Authority has allocated 5.28 acres of land to AND Hightech Industries for the manufacturing of railway equipment. Additionally, Shreeji Company will produce electronic components.

Eight Companies Allotted Plots Since January

Eight national and international companies have been allotted plots since January this year, including the Korean company GKS Digital. Collectively, these companies will bring in approximately ₹2,524 crore in investment and create over 6,000 job opportunities. To date, land has been allocated to 29 prominent companies in this industrial township, resulting in an investment of around ₹10,000 crore and the potential for over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in the future.

Four Foreign Companies Have Commenced Production

Among the major companies that have been allotted plots since the beginning of 2025 are Sonalika Tractors, Novamax Industries, Vishan Distribution, AND Hightech Industries, GKS Digital India, DS NXT Gen, Shreeji DLM , and Neptune Energy. According to authority officials, Sonalika, a major tractor and agricultural equipment manufacturer, has been given 25.68 acres of land to establish a research and development centre focusing on electric vehicles and equipment used in agriculture. Four foreign companies, including Hyer Electronics, have already started production in the township. Thirteen more companies will commence production within the next year.

Township Developing Across 750 Acres

This township is being developed across 750 acres under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, offering industry, housing, and all essential amenities within a single complex. Investment is also anticipated from Japan and Singapore. Companies such as Hyer Electronics, J World Electronics (Mobile Parts), Farme Mobile, Chenfeng LED, AND Hightech, GKS Digital , DS NXT Gen, Shreeji DLM , Neptune Energy, and Novamax are investing in this project. Delegations from Japan and Singapore have also visited the township and expressed their interest in investing.

