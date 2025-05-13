Big Firms Bet on Greater Noida: ₹10,000 Cr Investment to Create 25,000 Jobs

Eight Companies Allotted Plots Since January Eight national and international companies have been allotted plots since January this year, including the Korean company GKS Digital. Collectively, these companies will bring in approximately ₹2,524 crore in investment and create over 6,000 job opportunities. To date, land has been allocated to 29 prominent companies in this industrial township, resulting in an investment of around ₹10,000 crore and the potential for over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in the future.

Four Foreign Companies Have Commenced Production Among the major companies that have been allotted plots since the beginning of 2025 are Sonalika Tractors, Novamax Industries, Vishan Distribution, AND Hightech Industries, GKS Digital India, DS NXT Gen, Shreeji DLM , and Neptune Energy. According to authority officials, Sonalika, a major tractor and agricultural equipment manufacturer, has been given 25.68 acres of land to establish a research and development centre focusing on electric vehicles and equipment used in agriculture. Four foreign companies, including Hyer Electronics, have already started production in the township. Thirteen more companies will commence production within the next year.