55 Israeli soldiers killed, and 500 Soldiers injured so far in the war The Israeli army is continuously attacking Hezbollah’s hideouts in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and its surroundings, and has now started a ground operation against the terrorists. Although the Israeli army has suffered losses in this war. According to information, 55 soldiers of the Israeli army have been killed in Lebanon so far, including military officers.

In the ongoing war against Hezbollah, nearly 500 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Lebanon. The injured include military officers.