World

12,000-Year-Old Camel-Deer Paintings Discovered in Saudi Arabian Desert

Scientists in the deserts of Saudi Arabia have found something that has greatly surprised them. What is this discovery? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Discovery in Saudi Arabian desert

Discovery in Saudi Arabian desert (Photo - Science News)

Scientists worldwide are engaged in various kinds of research. Recently, scientists from Saudi Arabia have made a unique discovery. They made this discovery in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabian scientists have discovered carved images of camels, deer, and other animals on large stones in the country's desert. Scientists are also surprised by this discovery.

These carvings are 12,000 years old

It is believed that the carved images of camels, deer, and other animals found in the deserts of Saudi Arabia are approximately 12,000 years old. Many of these are over six feet tall. Many carvings were made on narrow rock surfaces, where artists could not step back to properly view their work.

Exceptional Skill

German archaeologist Maria Guagnin stated about the 12,000-year-old carved images of camels, deer, and other animals found in the Saudi Arabian desert that creating such intricate carvings from a single stone is a work of exceptional skill. The figures of these animals and the tools found in excavations suggest that people lived in this region approximately 2,000 years earlier than the period estimated by scientists. It is not yet clear how they managed water and food in such arid conditions.

Carvings also include an Oryx

Interestingly, one carving also depicts an Oryx (an ancestor of wild cattle), which never lived in this desert and is now extinct. Experts believe that the artists must have seen these animals somewhere and returned. These were established communities with a deep understanding of the landscape.

Published on:

02 Oct 2025 01:13 pm

World / 12,000-Year-Old Camel-Deer Paintings Discovered in Saudi Arabian Desert

