12,000-Year-Old Camel-Deer Paintings Discovered in Saudi Arabian Desert

German archaeologist Maria Guagnin stated about the 12,000-year-old carved images of camels, deer, and other animals found in the Saudi Arabian desert that creating such intricate carvings from a single stone is a work of exceptional skill. The figures of these animals and the tools found in excavations suggest that people lived in this region approximately 2,000 years earlier than the period estimated by scientists. It is not yet clear how they managed water and food in such arid conditions.