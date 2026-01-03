UK's Harvey: The Smartest Dog Recognises Over 200 Toys By Name

She said that many dogs get very excited among toys and damage them. However, Harvey never does that. He is a very calm dog. Border Collies are usually very active and run around, but he does not do that. Experts say that intelligent dogs like Harvey can be very useful to society. They can be trained to assist special people. Research from the University of Portsmouth has shown that there are only a handful of dogs in the world with the ability to learn hundreds of words and associate them with objects.