Venezuela Under Attack: Russia and China Warn US

Recent explosions in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, have divided the world into two factions. Amidst reports of a US 'surgical strike', global superpowers have now come face-to-face. Russia and China have directly termed this military action a threat to global peace, while a heated debate has erupted on this issue at the United Nations (UN). It is noteworthy that the US has initiated a 'surgical strike' on Venezuelan military bases. Immediately after these explosions, President Nicolas Maduro declared a 'state of emergency' across the country, which is being seen as the beginning of a major war in Latin America.