Venezuela Under Attack: Russia and China Warn US

Recent explosions in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, have divided the world into two factions. Amidst reports of a US 'surgical strike', global superpowers have now come face-to-face. Russia and China have directly termed this military action a threat to global peace, while a heated debate has erupted on this issue at the United Nations (UN). It is noteworthy that the US has initiated a 'surgical strike' on Venezuelan military bases. Immediately after these explosions, President Nicolas Maduro declared a 'state of emergency' across the country, which is being seen as the beginning of a major war in Latin America.
"We will not abandon our friend." Officials close to Russian President Putin and the Foreign Ministry have termed this attack as "open aggression." Russia has called the US move at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) "cowboy behaviour". Russia clearly believes that the US wants to control Venezuela's oil resources under the guise of eradicating drugs. Russia has warned that if Venezuela's sovereignty is further harmed, it will not remain a silent spectator. Experts believe that Russia could challenge American aircraft there with its S-300 missile systems and fighter jets.
Just hours after the attack, President Nicolas Maduro addressed the nation on state television. He described it as an "imperialist cowardly act" by the US. Maduro stated that the attack on Venezuela's sovereignty would not be tolerated. He has ordered his 'Bolivarian National Armed Forces' (FANB) to be ready for war and to retaliate. Maduro alleges that the US wants to overthrow the democratically elected government to seize its oil reserves.
The world appears to be dividing into two factions after this attack. Russia's Foreign Ministry issued an emergency statement saying that the attack on Venezuela is a blatant violation of international laws. Russia has warned that it will not abandon its friendly nation. Meanwhile, China has also appealed for restraint and warned the US of consequences. Beijing believes that external interference could create a humanitarian crisis in Latin America.
The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the situation. The UN Secretary-General has appealed to both countries to stop the war, but reports from ground zero suggest otherwise. The US argues that the attack was carried out to destroy 'drug cartels' active in Venezuela, which had become a threat to American security. However, experts believe this is part of a well-thought-out 'regime change' strategy.
"Attack on oil and sovereignty will not be tolerated." China has reacted strongly to this incident, calling it a violation of international laws. For Beijing, Venezuela is not just an ally but a major hub for energy security. China imports a large quantity of crude oil from Venezuela. China has stated that it is strongly against external military intervention in the internal affairs of any country. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has warned that the US should not turn Latin America into a "new battlefield," otherwise the entire world will have to bear severe economic consequences.
The atmosphere was extremely tense during the emergency meeting called at the United Nations regarding the Venezuela crisis.
Russia and China: Both countries condemned the US for stopping Venezuelan oil tankers and imposing a military blockade.
United States: The US Ambassador retaliated by stating that Venezuela's 'Maduro regime' is harbouring drug trafficking and terrorism, which poses a threat to American borders.
UN Secretary-General: He appealed to both sides to exercise maximum restraint and stated that any military attack on a country on humanitarian grounds is a 'violation of human rights'.
Defence experts believe this is not just a war between two countries. Russia and China have significant investments in Venezuela. If the US succeeds in bringing about a regime change here, it would be a major strategic blow to Russia and China. This is why every American bomb dropped in Caracas is sounding an alarm bell in Moscow and Beijing.
Russian Air Defence System (The Iron Shield): Venezuela possesses the most advanced air defence system in Latin America: S-300VM (Antey-2500): This is one of the deadliest missile systems in the world. It is capable of destroying American fighter jets and ballistic missiles at a range of 250 km. Its deployment near Caracas is the biggest challenge for the US Air Force.
These are medium and short-range missiles designed to counter cruise missiles and drone attacks. Hunters of the Sky: Sukhoi Jets: Venezuela's air force has a fleet of Sukhoi Su-30MK2 fighter jets. These aircraft are equipped with long-range Russian missiles. Compared to American F-15 and F-16 jets, they are considered more manoeuvrable in the air. In recent years, Russia has also opened a training centre in Caracas for the maintenance of these jets.
China has provided Venezuela with modern radar and surveillance systems:
JYL-1 and JY-27 Radar: Due to Chinese radar technology, the Venezuelan army claims to track even 'stealth' (invisible) American aircraft.
VN-16 and VN-18: These are Chinese-made amphibious tanks and armoured vehicles, deployed to counter any US invasion via sea.
Not just weapons, but strategy is also important: Presence of Russian 'Wagner' Group: According to several reports, Russian Private Military Contractors (PMCs) are present in Venezuela, guarding Maduro's security and strategic locations.
Militia Force: Maduro has provided basic military training to approximately 4 million citizens (Milicia Nacional). If the US army lands on the ground, they could face fierce guerrilla warfare in the dense forests and cities.
According to experts, while the US has immense technical power, weapons like the S-300 possessed by Venezuela could make it a 'costly war'. Russia has already indicated that it will keep its technicians deployed there, meaning American missiles could also target Russian citizens, escalating the situation to a 'World War III' scenario.
