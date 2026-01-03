3 January 2026,

Saturday

America Sparks a New War: Venezuelan President Declares Emergency, Panic Across the World

Loud explosions are being heard in Venezuela. Colombia has stated that Venezuela has been attacked with missiles.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Attack on Venezuela

Explosions in Venezuela (Image: IANS)

Loud explosions are being heard in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. The President of neighbouring country Colombia has made a big statement regarding this. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that Caracas is currently being bombed. Venezuela has been attacked. Attacks are being carried out with missiles. He has called for an immediate meeting of the United Nations. Meanwhile, following the incident, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has declared a state of emergency.

U.S. officials told CBS News that President Trump has ordered strikes on Venezuela. The U.S. Air Force has targeted military facilities, airports, and other military installations in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.

Power supply disrupted in several areas

After the explosions, power supply was disrupted in several areas, and traffic was also affected. According to local media, the first blast occurred at around 1:50 a.m. The U.S. media group CNN said the explosion was so powerful that windows in homes began to shake. Following the blasts, electricity went out in many parts of the capital.

Video of the explosion also surfaced

Meanwhile, a video of the explosion has also surfaced. It shows plumes of smoke rising into the night sky amid the city lights. According to the Associated Press, at least seven explosions occurred in Caracas. Several fighter jets were also seen taking off. Following this, panicked residents rushed out of their homes.

Local reports have also revealed that loud explosions were heard along with aircraft flying over Venezuela’s main military bases—Fort Tiuna and La Carlota—located in the western part of Caracas.

Trump said US would soon begin attacks

A few days ago, U.S. President Donald Trump, while speaking to journalists in the Oval Office, said that the United States is now taking its military action against drug cartels down to the ground level. He stated that after curbing drug shipments being sent to the U.S. via sea routes, the country is now moving toward ground operations.

US deployed three warships off the coast of Venezuela

The United States has made serious allegations against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his administration, accusing them of running a drug cartel. In July 2025, the Trump administration designated Venezuela’s ‘Cartel of the Suns’ as a global terrorist organization, claiming the involvement of Maduro and other senior officials. The U.S. alleges that the cartel supports Tren de Aragua and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, which traffic fentanyl-laced cocaine into the United States.

The U.S. has deployed several warships off the Venezuelan coast, escalating tensions. In response, Maduro announced preparations to mobilize 4.5 million militia members. Experts say this military deployment may be aimed less at drug trafficking and more at a strategy of regime change.

Updated on:

03 Jan 2026 02:14 pm

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 01:39 pm

