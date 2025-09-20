Israel Launches Air Strikes in Lebanon, Killing Two Hezbollah Militants

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese terrorist organisation, resulted in significant losses for the latter. Almost all of Hezbollah's key figures were killed in Israeli attacks. Although a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US and France, came into effect on 27 November 2024, ending the fighting between the two sides, the Israeli army continues to carry out air strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, aiming to mitigate the terrorist organisation's threat. A recent incident exemplifies this.