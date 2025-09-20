Israel Launches Air Strikes in Lebanon, Killing Two Hezbollah Militants

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese terrorist organisation, resulted in significant losses for the latter. Almost all of Hezbollah's key figures were killed in Israeli attacks. Although a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US and France, came into effect on 27 November 2024, ending the fighting between the two sides, the Israeli army continues to carry out air strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, aiming to mitigate the terrorist organisation's threat. A recent incident exemplifies this.
On Friday, the Israeli army carried out two separate air strikes in Lebanon. According to official and security sources, both attacks were conducted using drones. The first air strike targeted a car in Tebnine, a town in the central region of the southern border area. The second air strike targeted a water tanker near Ansar village.
Following these Israeli air strikes, a statement was issued by the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre of Lebanon's Ministry of Health. The statement confirmed the deaths of two Hezbollah terrorists in the attacks.
Eleven Hezbollah terrorists were injured in the Israeli air strikes. The statement from Lebanon's Ministry of Health's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre also indicated that two of the injured are in critical condition, raising the possibility of a further rise in the death toll.