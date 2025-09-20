Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Gulf

Israel Launches Air Strikes in Lebanon, Killing Two Hezbollah Militants

Israel Air Strikes in Lebanon: Israel has again carried out air strikes in Lebanon. Two Hezbollah militants were killed in the Israeli air strikes.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Israel carries out air strikes in Lebanon

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese terrorist organisation, resulted in significant losses for the latter. Almost all of Hezbollah's key figures were killed in Israeli attacks. Although a ceasefire agreement, brokered by the US and France, came into effect on 27 November 2024, ending the fighting between the two sides, the Israeli army continues to carry out air strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, aiming to mitigate the terrorist organisation's threat. A recent incident exemplifies this.

Israel Conducts Air Strikes in Lebanon

On Friday, the Israeli army carried out two separate air strikes in Lebanon. According to official and security sources, both attacks were conducted using drones. The first air strike targeted a car in Tebnine, a town in the central region of the southern border area. The second air strike targeted a water tanker near Ansar village.

2 Terrorists Killed

Following these Israeli air strikes, a statement was issued by the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre of Lebanon's Ministry of Health. The statement confirmed the deaths of two Hezbollah terrorists in the attacks.

11 Terrorists Injured

Eleven Hezbollah terrorists were injured in the Israeli air strikes. The statement from Lebanon's Ministry of Health's Public Health Emergency Operations Centre also indicated that two of the injured are in critical condition, raising the possibility of a further rise in the death toll.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 11:29 am

English News / World / Gulf / Israel Launches Air Strikes in Lebanon, Killing Two Hezbollah Militants
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.