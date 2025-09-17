Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Gulf

Iran Building Explosion Kills Six After Gas Leak

Iran Gas Explosion: A gas leak caused an explosion in a building in Iran, resulting in the death of six people.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Explosion

A devastating incident occurred today, Wednesday, 17 September, in Iran. In the Pardis area of Ahvaz, the capital city of Khuzestan province, a four-storey residential building was completely destroyed in a massive explosion early this morning. The explosion was so powerful and destructive that the entire building collapsed into rubble. The impact also caused damage to some nearby buildings.

Six Killed

Six people died in the explosion in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, Iran. All six victims died at the scene.

Several Injured

Several others were injured in the explosion. Rescue teams used heavy machinery to pull the injured from under the rubble and transport them to a nearby hospital. The injured are receiving treatment, and the condition of some is reported to be critical. There are fears that the death toll may rise.

Cause of the Explosion

According to reports, a gas leak occurred in the residential building, quickly igniting and causing the massive explosion and subsequent fire. The fire department struggled to extinguish the blaze. Local authorities have advised nearby residents to remain vigilant and check their gas appliances.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 03:18 pm

English News / World / Gulf / Iran Building Explosion Kills Six After Gas Leak
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.