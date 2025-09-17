Iran Building Explosion Kills Six After Gas Leak

A devastating incident occurred today, Wednesday, 17 September, in Iran. In the Pardis area of Ahvaz, the capital city of Khuzestan province, a four-storey residential building was completely destroyed in a massive explosion early this morning. The explosion was so powerful and destructive that the entire building collapsed into rubble. The impact also caused damage to some nearby buildings.
Six people died in the explosion in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, Iran. All six victims died at the scene.
Several others were injured in the explosion. Rescue teams used heavy machinery to pull the injured from under the rubble and transport them to a nearby hospital. The injured are receiving treatment, and the condition of some is reported to be critical. There are fears that the death toll may rise.
According to reports, a gas leak occurred in the residential building, quickly igniting and causing the massive explosion and subsequent fire. The fire department struggled to extinguish the blaze. Local authorities have advised nearby residents to remain vigilant and check their gas appliances.