Israel Conducts Airstrikes in Lebanon, Eliminates Two Hezbollah Militants

A ceasefire is in place between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, but animosity between the two continues to persist. In 2024, a fierce war took place between Israel and Hezbollah, which lasted for several months. Hezbollah suffered heavy losses in the war against Israel. Almost all of Hezbollah's top officials and commanders were killed in this war. A large number of Hezbollah militants also lost their lives in Israeli attacks. Later, a ceasefire was agreed upon between both sides. However, the Israeli army continues to conduct airstrikes in Lebanon from time to time as part of its mission to eliminate Hezbollah militants, and this was observed on Sunday as well.