Israel Conducts Airstrikes in Lebanon, Eliminates Two Hezbollah Militants

Israel carries out air strikes in Lebanon (Representational Photo: Patrika)
A ceasefire is in place between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, but animosity between the two continues to persist. In 2024, a fierce war took place between Israel and Hezbollah, which lasted for several months. Hezbollah suffered heavy losses in the war against Israel. Almost all of Hezbollah's top officials and commanders were killed in this war. A large number of Hezbollah militants also lost their lives in Israeli attacks. Later, a ceasefire was agreed upon between both sides. However, the Israeli army continues to conduct airstrikes in Lebanon from time to time as part of its mission to eliminate Hezbollah militants, and this was observed on Sunday as well.
Lebanese media reported that on Sunday, the Israeli army once again carried out airstrikes in the country. An Israeli drone fired two missiles at a car near Al-Masrah on the Humain Al-Fawqa road in the Nabatieh district, killing one person. A second attack targeted a pickup truck between Al-Sawwaneh and Khiyam, resulting in the death of another individual. Both were Hezbollah militants.
A Lebanese military intelligence official stated that Israel conducts airstrikes in Lebanon to strengthen one of its five strongholds on the border with Lebanon and to eliminate Hezbollah militants. In addition, Israel is also constructing earthen berms, reinforced shelters for armoured vehicles, and observation posts using bulldozers and excavators to monitor the Lebanese territory.
