Iran's Nuclear Material Buried Under Rubble: Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has provided a significant update regarding his country's nuclear materials.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

Abbas Araghchi

A 12-day war between Israel and Iran resulted in significant destruction, particularly in Iran. Following Israeli attacks, the US Air Force, under the orders of then-President Donald Trump, also bombed Iranian nuclear sites. These American attacks caused considerable damage to Iran's nuclear programme. However, Iran made it clear that its nuclear programme was not terminated. Now, Iran's foreign minister has provided an update on the country's nuclear materials.

“Iran’s Nuclear Material Buried Under the Rubble”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (अब्बास अराघची) has stated on several occasions that Iran will not halt its nuclear programme under pressure from the US and Israel. In a recent interview, Araghchi said, “Iran's nuclear material is buried under the rubble of the bombed nuclear sites.”

Assessment Underway

Araghchi explained in the interview that Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation is assessing the accessibility and condition of the nuclear material. Once the assessment is complete, a report will be submitted to the Supreme National Security Council, which will then decide on further action.

No Agreement Reached Yet

Araghchi stated that, as of Tuesday, no inspections have been conducted under Iran's agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), nor has any agreement been reached to do so. Araghchi also clarified that any agreement would only remain valid as long as no action is taken against Iran.

Araghchi Issues Warning

Araghchi warned that if the ‘snapback’ mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran is activated, the agreement will become invalid, and Iran will respond accordingly. The Iranian foreign minister also stated that the purpose of Tuesday's agreement was to establish a new framework for cooperation following the Israeli and American attacks on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

