Massive fire at perfume warehouse in Turkey claims 6 lives

Perfume warehouse catches fire in Turkey (Photo - Caca Bey on social media)
A fire incident has been reported in Turkey today. A massive fire broke out in a perfume warehouse in the Dilovasi district of Kocaeli province today, Saturday, November 8. According to local media, several explosions occurred before the fire, causing it to spread rapidly throughout the warehouse, leading to panic among those present.
Six people died in a fire that broke out at a perfume warehouse in the Dilovasi district of Turkey's Kocaeli province. The fire was so intense that two floors of the warehouse were completely destroyed.
One person was injured in the incident. The injured individual has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.
Upon receiving the report of the fire, several fire units were dispatched to the scene. The fire was brought under control after about an hour of efforts.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started due to alcohol and other flammable chemicals used in perfumes. This caused the explosions and the rapid spread of the fire.
