Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Gulf

Massive fire at perfume warehouse in Turkey claims 6 lives

A fire broke out at a perfume warehouse in Turkey today. Six people lost their lives in the accident.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Perfume warehouse catches fire in Turkey

Perfume warehouse catches fire in Turkey (Photo - Caca Bey on social media)

A fire incident has been reported in Turkey today. A massive fire broke out in a perfume warehouse in the Dilovasi district of Kocaeli province today, Saturday, November 8. According to local media, several explosions occurred before the fire, causing it to spread rapidly throughout the warehouse, leading to panic among those present.

6 People Dead

Six people died in a fire that broke out at a perfume warehouse in the Dilovasi district of Turkey's Kocaeli province. The fire was so intense that two floors of the warehouse were completely destroyed.

One Person Injured

One person was injured in the incident. The injured individual has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Fire Brought Under Control

Upon receiving the report of the fire, several fire units were dispatched to the scene. The fire was brought under control after about an hour of efforts.

Investigation Launched

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire started due to alcohol and other flammable chemicals used in perfumes. This caused the explosions and the rapid spread of the fire.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 04:26 pm

English News / World / Gulf / Massive fire at perfume warehouse in Turkey claims 6 lives

Big News

View All

Gulf

World

Trending

12,000-Year-Old Camel-Deer Paintings Discovered in Saudi Arabian Desert

Discovery in Saudi Arabian desert
World

Israel Launches Air Strikes in Lebanon, Killing Two Hezbollah Militants

Israel carries out air strikes in Lebanon
Gulf

Iran Building Explosion Kills Six After Gas Leak

Explosion
Gulf

Iran's Nuclear Material Buried Under Rubble: Abbas Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi
Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria

Israeli fighter jet
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.