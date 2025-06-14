78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

78 Killed in Iran Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 78 people in Iran. Among the casualties were senior Iranian military commanders and Iranian nuclear scientists. Iran’s state media confirmed these reports.
320 Injured Iranian state media also confirmed that 320 people were injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Natanz Nuclear Facility Destroyed The Israeli airstrikes destroyed Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility (Natanz Nuclear Facility). This has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).