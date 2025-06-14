script78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran | Latest News | Patrika News
78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Israel-Iran War: War has begun between Israel and Iran. Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, resulting in significant casualties and material damage to Iran.

BharatJun 14, 2025 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

Israel strikes nuclear sites in Iran

Israel attacks Iran (Photo – Washington Post)

Israel and Iran have engaged in a series of attacks against each other, marking the beginning of a full-blown conflict. Neither country appears willing to back down. Early Friday morning, 13 June, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, causing widespread disruption. In response, Iran fired over 100 drones at Israel, all of which were shot down by the Israeli Air Force. Later that night, Israel conducted further airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles, leading to intense fighting late into the night. Israel named its military operation ‘Operation Rising Lion’, while Iran called its counter-offensive ‘True Promise Three’.

78 Killed in Iran

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 78 people in Iran. Among the casualties were senior Iranian military commanders and Iranian nuclear scientists. Iran’s state media confirmed these reports.

320 Injured

Iranian state media also confirmed that 320 people were injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Natanz Nuclear Facility Destroyed

The Israeli airstrikes destroyed Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility (Natanz Nuclear Facility). This has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

