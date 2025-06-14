78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Israel-Iran War: War has begun between Israel and Iran. Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, resulting in significant casualties and material damage to Iran.

Jun 14, 2025

Israel attacks Iran (Photo – Washington Post)

Israel and Iran have engaged in a series of attacks against each other, marking the beginning of a full-blown conflict. Neither country appears willing to back down. Early Friday morning, 13 June, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, causing widespread disruption. In response, Iran fired over 100 drones at Israel, all of which were shot down by the Israeli Air Force. Later that night, Israel conducted further airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran retaliated with ballistic missiles, leading to intense fighting late into the night. Israel named its military operation ‘Operation Rising Lion’, while Iran called its counter-offensive ‘True Promise Three’.

78 Killed in Iran Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of 78 people in Iran. Among the casualties were senior Iranian military commanders and Iranian nuclear scientists. Iran’s state media confirmed these reports. 320 Injured Iranian state media also confirmed that 320 people were injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. #BREAKING Iran says 78 killed, 320 wounded in Israeli strikes: UN ambassador pic.twitter.com/plJT1QKwl5 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 13, 2025 Natanz Nuclear Facility Destroyed The Israeli airstrikes destroyed Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility (Natanz Nuclear Facility). This has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Israeli airstrikes destroyed Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility (Natanz Nuclear Facility). This has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). #BREAKING: Iran’s above-ground enrichment plant at Natanz destroyed, IAEA chief says – Reuters — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 13, 2025