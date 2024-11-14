Explosion in Syria, 3 people lost their lives

3 people lost their lives In the bomb blast that occurred in the town of Mahaja in the province of Daraa in Syria on Wednesday, 3 people lost their lives. The three people were present at the spot and all three were killed in the blast. The local police have informed about this.

Investigation into the case has started The local police have started an investigation into the case. The police are trying to find out who is behind this bomb blast. Although no terrorist organization has taken responsibility for the attack yet, the possibility of Islamic State’s role in this blast is being suspected.