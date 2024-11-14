scriptExplosion in Syria, 3 people lost their lives | Latest News | Patrika News
Explosion in Syria, 3 people lost their lives

Syria Bomb Blast: A roadside bomb blast incident has come to light in Syria on Wednesday. In this blast, 3 people have lost their lives.

New DelhiNov 14, 2024 / 04:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Syria is a country where the atmosphere is not hidden from anyone. The entire situation in the country has been ruined due to terrorism. Although the influence of the terrorist organization Islamic State has decreased compared to before, terrorist activities have not ended in the country. Terrorist attack cases are often seen in Syria. Recently, another such incident has come to light. A bomb blast occurred in the town of Mahaja in the southern province of Daraa in Syria on Wednesday. According to the information, a bomb was planted on the side of the road which suddenly exploded.

3 people lost their lives

In the bomb blast that occurred in the town of Mahaja in the province of Daraa in Syria on Wednesday, 3 people lost their lives. The three people were present at the spot and all three were killed in the blast. The local police have informed about this.

Investigation into the case has started

The local police have started an investigation into the case. The police are trying to find out who is behind this bomb blast. Although no terrorist organization has taken responsibility for the attack yet, the possibility of Islamic State’s role in this blast is being suspected.

