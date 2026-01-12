12 January 2026,

Monday

World

Iran Protests: Death Toll Surpasses 500, Three Days of National Mourning Declared for Security Personnel Deaths

Nationwide protests in Iran have intensified significantly. The death toll in the country due to these protests has now surpassed 500.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Protests in Iran

Protests in Iran (Photo - Washington Post)

Protests that began in Iran in December have now intensified and spread to all 31 provinces and over 100 cities in the country. The Iranian public is very angry due to the economic crisis plaguing the country. The Iranian Rial is continuously falling, inflation is rising, and because of this, the people of Iran have turned against the regime. Slogans are being raised against Ali Khamenei, and many people are supporting Reza Pahlavi. Security forces have also been deployed to stop the protesters.

Death Toll Exceeds 500

The death toll in the protests in Iran has crossed 500. Among the deceased are approximately 490 protesters and 48 security personnel. An American organisation has provided this information. However, there is also a possibility that the number of deceased security personnel is higher.

Over 10,000 Arrested

Security forces are arresting a large number of protesters to suppress the demonstrations in Iran. According to the American organisation, over 10,600 people have been arrested so far. Internet blackouts and communication restrictions are also being observed in many parts of the country.

Three-Day National Mourning Declared

The Iranian government has declared the security personnel killed in the protests as martyrs. Not only this, but three days of national mourning have also been declared in their honour. The Iranian government has called the ongoing protests in the country a foreign conspiracy.

