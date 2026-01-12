Iran Protests: Death Toll Surpasses 500, Three Days of National Mourning Declared for Security Personnel Deaths

Protests that began in Iran in December have now intensified and spread to all 31 provinces and over 100 cities in the country. The Iranian public is very angry due to the economic crisis plaguing the country. The Iranian Rial is continuously falling, inflation is rising, and because of this, the people of Iran have turned against the regime. Slogans are being raised against Ali Khamenei, and many people are supporting Reza Pahlavi. Security forces have also been deployed to stop the protesters.