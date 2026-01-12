12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Khamenei Retaliates Against Trump’s Threats, Shows US President in a Broken Coffin

US President Donald Trump has been continuously issuing threats to Iran. Now, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has retaliated against Trump.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Donald Trump in broken coffin

Donald Trump in broken coffin (Photo - Ali Khamenei's social media)

The situation in Iran has deteriorated significantly due to ongoing protests. The violent demonstrations have resulted in the deaths of over 500 people in the country. Among the deceased are approximately 490 protesters and 48 security personnel. More than 10,600 people have been arrested. The public has turned against the government due to the economic crisis, the continuous decline of the Iranian Rial, and rising inflation. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has also not remained aloof from the ongoing protests in Iran and has been consistently threatening to take action against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has now retaliated against Trump's threats.

US President Depicted in a Broken Coffin

Khamenei has shared a picture of Trump on social media. The image is in cartoon format and depicts him in a broken coffin. While sharing this photo, Khamenei wrote, "That fatherly figure (Trump) who sits there full of arrogance and pride, judging the entire world, should also know that usually, Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and tyrants and oppressors like them, when they were at the peak of their arrogance, were overthrown. He (Trump) will also be overthrown."

Will Trump Take Action Against Iran?

Trump has been consistently threatening to take action against Iran. He has stated on several occasions that if the public continues to be killed in Iran in this manner, the United States may soon take military action against Iran.

Will War Break Out?

Khamenei has also made it clear in response to Trump's threats that if the United States takes any military action against Iran, Iran will respond with a strong counter-attack. In the event of US military action, Iran may attack American military bases in the Middle East. If this happens, there is also a risk of war breaking out between the two countries.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 01:12 pm

News / World / Khamenei Retaliates Against Trump’s Threats, Shows US President in a Broken Coffin

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran Protests: Death Toll Surpasses 500, Three Days of National Mourning Declared for Security Personnel Deaths

Protests in Iran
World

Iran's Growing Public Outrage: Khamenei 'Hiding' in Safe House Amidst Violence in 100 Cities, Will America Attack?

Donald Trump and Ayatollah Khamenei
World

India’s Most Wanted Terrorist Masood Azhar’s Audio Clip Goes Viral, Thousands of Terrorists Ready to Attack India

World

Every Fourth Person is Lonely: More Deadly Than Obesity, Social Isolation is a ‘Global Health Threat’

Loneliness
World

US Strikes: America Strikes Another Country Late at Night After Venezuela, Dropping Over 90 Bombs

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.