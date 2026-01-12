Khamenei Retaliates Against Trump’s Threats, Shows US President in a Broken Coffin

The situation in Iran has deteriorated significantly due to ongoing protests. The violent demonstrations have resulted in the deaths of over 500 people in the country. Among the deceased are approximately 490 protesters and 48 security personnel. More than 10,600 people have been arrested. The public has turned against the government due to the economic crisis, the continuous decline of the Iranian Rial, and rising inflation. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has also not remained aloof from the ongoing protests in Iran and has been consistently threatening to take action against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has now retaliated against Trump's threats.