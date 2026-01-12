Khamenei Retaliates Against Trump’s Threats, Shows US President in a Broken Coffin

Donald Trump in broken coffin (Photo - Ali Khamenei's social media)
The situation in Iran has deteriorated significantly due to ongoing protests. The violent demonstrations have resulted in the deaths of over 500 people in the country. Among the deceased are approximately 490 protesters and 48 security personnel. More than 10,600 people have been arrested. The public has turned against the government due to the economic crisis, the continuous decline of the Iranian Rial, and rising inflation. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has also not remained aloof from the ongoing protests in Iran and has been consistently threatening to take action against Iran. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has now retaliated against Trump's threats.
Khamenei has shared a picture of Trump on social media. The image is in cartoon format and depicts him in a broken coffin. While sharing this photo, Khamenei wrote, "That fatherly figure (Trump) who sits there full of arrogance and pride, judging the entire world, should also know that usually, Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Khan, Mohammad Reza, and tyrants and oppressors like them, when they were at the peak of their arrogance, were overthrown. He (Trump) will also be overthrown."
Trump has been consistently threatening to take action against Iran. He has stated on several occasions that if the public continues to be killed in Iran in this manner, the United States may soon take military action against Iran.
Khamenei has also made it clear in response to Trump's threats that if the United States takes any military action against Iran, Iran will respond with a strong counter-attack. In the event of US military action, Iran may attack American military bases in the Middle East. If this happens, there is also a risk of war breaking out between the two countries.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending