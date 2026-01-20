20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Iran Police Chief Issues 3-Day Ultimatum to Protesters, Warns of Strict Legal Action

Iran's Police Chief has given an ultimatum of 3 days to the protestors. What is the entire matter? Let's find out.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Ahmad-Reza Radan

Ahmad-Reza Radan (File Photo)

Violent protests that took place in Iran a few days ago resulted in heavy loss of life and property. These protests also increased tensions between Iran and the United States of America, with US President Donald Trump even threatening to attack Iran. However, tensions between the two countries eased to some extent after Iran promised not to hang the protesters on a large scale. However, the Iranian government has now declared the recent protests as riots.

Ultimatum given to protesters

Iran's National Police Chief Ahmad-Reza Radan has issued an ultimatum to the protesters involved in the riots in the country. Radan, sending a message to the protesters, said, "Surrender within 3 days, or the government and police will take strict action under the law. Individual action will be taken against the rioters."

What will happen to those who surrender?

Radan stated that strict action would not be taken against the protesters who surrender within the stipulated deadline. Radan said that those who surrender would be considered misguided youth, not enemy soldiers, and would be given the minimum punishment. Such people would be treated leniently, considering them to be confused.

Attempt to destabilise Iran

The Iranian government believes that the protests in the country were aimed at increasing instability. Iranian officials claim that America, as well as Israel (Israel), were behind this, so that pressure could be created for a coup in the country.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 01:53 pm

News / World / Iran Police Chief Issues 3-Day Ultimatum to Protesters, Warns of Strict Legal Action

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Three-day national mourning declared in Spain after 40 killed in train accident

Train accident in Spain
World

US to Deploy Aircraft in Greenland Amidst NATO Presence

Donald Trump
World

Indian Leaders Spewing Hate Against Muslims in Election Rallies, BJP CM Tops List; Report Reveals

India Hate Speech Report 2025
National News

Saudi Arabia and UAE on the Brink of War, MBZ Arrives in India: What's the Full Story?

Mohammed bin Zayed, UAE President
World

Iran denies US claims of planned attacks on American bases

Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.