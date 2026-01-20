Iran Police Chief Issues 3-Day Ultimatum to Protesters, Warns of Strict Legal Action

Ahmad-Reza Radan (File Photo)
Violent protests that took place in Iran a few days ago resulted in heavy loss of life and property. These protests also increased tensions between Iran and the United States of America, with US President Donald Trump even threatening to attack Iran. However, tensions between the two countries eased to some extent after Iran promised not to hang the protesters on a large scale. However, the Iranian government has now declared the recent protests as riots.
Iran's National Police Chief Ahmad-Reza Radan has issued an ultimatum to the protesters involved in the riots in the country. Radan, sending a message to the protesters, said, "Surrender within 3 days, or the government and police will take strict action under the law. Individual action will be taken against the rioters."
Radan stated that strict action would not be taken against the protesters who surrender within the stipulated deadline. Radan said that those who surrender would be considered misguided youth, not enemy soldiers, and would be given the minimum punishment. Such people would be treated leniently, considering them to be confused.
The Iranian government believes that the protests in the country were aimed at increasing instability. Iranian officials claim that America, as well as Israel (Israel), were behind this, so that pressure could be created for a coup in the country.
