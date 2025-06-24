scriptIran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Gulf

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

Israel-Iran Ceasefire Violated: Iran has again violated the ceasefire by launching missiles at Israel.

BharatJun 24, 2025 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Iran violates ceasefire

Iran violates ceasefire (Photo – Video screenshot)

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran on its twelfth day, claiming to prevent a full-scale war. However, Iran rejected the ceasefire and launched five rounds of ballistic missiles at Israel this morning, resulting in seven deaths and numerous injuries. Trump later updated the situation, stating that a ceasefire had been agreed upon by both countries, with Israel giving its approval. However, it seems unlikely that Iran will adhere to the ceasefire so readily.

Iran Violates Ceasefire Again

Shortly after the ceasefire announcement, Iran launched missiles at northern and central Israel, violating the agreement. Following the Iranian missile attacks, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) is on high alert. Sirens are sounding across northern and central Israel, and citizens have been urged to seek shelter in bomb shelters and bunkers.

Israel Intercepts Iranian Missiles

Despite the ceasefire, Iran continues its attacks, launching missiles at Israel. Israel has successfully intercepted some of these missiles. Israel is now considering a strong counter-response to Iran’s actions.

Israel to Respond!

Following Iran’s ceasefire violation, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has advised residents of the seventh block in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to evacuate to safer locations. Israel is preparing an immediate response to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire.

Israeli Defence Minister Issues Instructions

Following Iran’s ceasefire violation, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has given his forces free rein to respond forcefully to the Iranian attacks. Katz has instructed the IDF to target Iranian regime installations in Tehran, and a retaliatory strike is expected imminently.

“Tehran Will Tremble”

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened Iran on social media following its ceasefire violation, writing, “Tehran will tremble.”

News / World / Gulf / Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

Gulf

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

in 4 hours

India's NSA Doval Meets Chinese Foreign Minister; Defence Minister Rajnath to Follow

World

India's NSA Doval Meets Chinese Foreign Minister; Defence Minister Rajnath to Follow

in 4 hours

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

National News

US Embassy in Delhi Orders Social Media Monitoring for Visa Applicants

1 hour ago

Gold price down silver follows what is behind the sudden fall

National News

Gold price down silver follows what is behind the sudden fall

16 minutes ago

Latest Gulf

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Lives in Fear of Assassination

Gulf

Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Lives in Fear of Assassination

23 hours ago

Israel Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes

Gulf

Israel Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes

5 days ago

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

Gulf

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

1 week ago

Israeli Airstrike Kills Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

Gulf

Israeli Airstrike Kills Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

1 week ago

Trending World News

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

खाड़ी देश

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Violating Ceasefire Again

in 4 hours

India's NSA Doval Meets Chinese Foreign Minister; Defence Minister Rajnath to Follow

विदेश

India's NSA Doval Meets Chinese Foreign Minister; Defence Minister Rajnath to Follow

in 4 hours

NATO Summit Begins in The Hague Today Amidst Global Attention

विदेश

NATO Summit Begins in The Hague Today Amidst Global Attention

in 2 hours

US Prepares ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’ Against Russia; Impact on India-China

विदेश

US Prepares ‘Economic Bunker Buster Bomb’ Against Russia; Impact on India-China

24 minutes ago

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

विदेश

After Trump’s Ceasefire Statement, Iran Says Israel Must Stop Attacks First

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.