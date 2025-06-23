Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Lives in Fear of Assassination

Khamenei Haunted by Fears of Assassination Khamenei has been plagued by fears of assassination for the past few days, and these fears have now intensified. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have previously stated that they do not rule out the possibility of Khamenei’s assassination and that they know his whereabouts. The American attack on Iranian nuclear sites has further heightened Khamenei’s anxieties.

Khamenei Afraid to Leave His Bunker Reports suggest that Khamenei is residing in a heavily fortified bunker due to the perceived threat to his life. His security has been significantly bolstered. Khamenei is reportedly afraid to leave this bunker, fearing that he could become a target of Israeli airstrikes. He believes that his chances of survival are higher by remaining hidden within the bunker.