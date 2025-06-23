Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Lives in Fear of Assassination

The war between Israel and Iran is still ongoing. Today marks the eleventh day of this conflict. On Sunday morning, the United States of America entered the war, taking an action that Iran feared. American B-2 bombers destroyed three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. However, Iran claims its nuclear program is not over and that essential materials remain secure. Meanwhile, significant information has emerged regarding Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei Haunted by Fears of Assassination
Khamenei has been plagued by fears of assassination for the past few days, and these fears have now intensified. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have previously stated that they do not rule out the possibility of Khamenei’s assassination and that they know his whereabouts. The American attack on Iranian nuclear sites has further heightened Khamenei’s anxieties.
Khamenei Afraid to Leave His Bunker
Reports suggest that Khamenei is residing in a heavily fortified bunker due to the perceived threat to his life. His security has been significantly bolstered. Khamenei is reportedly afraid to leave this bunker, fearing that he could become a target of Israeli airstrikes. He believes that his chances of survival are higher by remaining hidden within the bunker.