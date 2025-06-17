scriptIsrael-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming? | Israel-Iran War: Big advisory from the embassy for Indians living in Tehran amid the war, is something big going to happen? | Latest News | Patrika News
Gulf

Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

Advisory for Indian Citizens in Tehran: Given the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has once again issued a major advisory for Indian citizens residing in Tehran.

BharatJun 17, 2025 / 01:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian citizens in Tehran

Indian citizens in Tehran (Photo – ANI)

The war between Israel and Iran is in its fifth day. Over 230 people have died in Iran, while the death toll in Israel has reached 24. There is currently no sign of the conflict ending, and the death toll is expected to rise. Israel is targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, military bases, oil depots, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and other intelligence sites. Iran, in turn, is attacking both military and civilian targets in Israel. Israel has warned that further attacks on civilian targets will result in retaliatory strikes against civilian areas in Tehran.

Urgent Advice: Leave the City

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued an advisory: “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City.”

Contact Numbers Shared

The Indian Embassy in Iran further stated: “All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers.”
The following numbers have been provided for contact: +989010144557, +989128109115 and +989128109109.

Is Something Big About to Happen?

A social media post by former US President Donald Trump heightened concerns about an impending major event in Tehran. Trump wrote: “Iran should have signed the deal I asked them to sign. What a shame and waste of human life. Simply put, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I have said this many times. Everyone should leave Tehran immediately.”

