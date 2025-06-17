Israel-Iran war: Indian embassy issues major advisory for citizens in Tehran — is something big coming?

Urgent Advice: Leave the City The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued an advisory: “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City.”
Contact Numbers Shared The Indian Embassy in Iran further stated: “All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers.”
The following numbers have been provided for contact: +989010144557, +989128109115 and +989128109109.
Is Something Big About to Happen? A social media post by former US President Donald Trump heightened concerns about an impending major event in Tehran. Trump wrote: “Iran should have signed the deal I asked them to sign. What a shame and waste of human life. Simply put, Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I have said this many times. Everyone should leave Tehran immediately.”