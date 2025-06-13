Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

#BREAKING Israel conducts ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran, says Israeli defence minister Explosions were heard Friday morning in the Iranian capital, state TV reported pic.twitter.com/dvdlbavE6S— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 13, 2025 Emergency Declared in Israel Given the severity of the situation, a state of emergency has been declared in Israel. There are fears that Iran may retaliate swiftly in response to the Israeli attack. Given the severity of the situation, a state of emergency has been declared in Israel. There are fears that Iran may retaliate swiftly in response to the Israeli attack.

The Beginning of the First Round The Israeli Air Force has confirmed that the airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are merely the beginning of the first round. Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel’s actions against Iran could continue for several days.

#BREAKING Netanyahu says Israel struck at ‘heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme’ — says Israel operation against Iran to ‘continue as many days as it takes’ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 13, 2025 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Sites Also Targeted The Israeli airstrikes targeted not only Iranian nuclear facilities but also military sites belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports indicate that there have been fires and explosions at an IRGC military site in Tehran following the Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli airstrikes targeted not only Iranian nuclear facilities but also military sites belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports indicate that there have been fires and explosions at an IRGC military site in Tehran following the Israeli airstrikes.

BREAKING Fire, smoke at Iran Revolutionary Guards command site in Tehran, state TV reports pic.twitter.com/AQ1dxoMdMw — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 13, 2025 Five Rounds of Airstrikes So Far An Israeli military official stated that the Air Force has completed five rounds of airstrikes in Iran. According to local media, further explosions were heard in Tehran a short time ago. An Israeli military official stated that the Air Force has completed five rounds of airstrikes in Iran. According to local media, further explosions were heard in Tehran a short time ago.