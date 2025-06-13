scriptIsrael Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites | Latest News | Patrika News
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Israel-Iran Conflict: Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of this morning.

BharatJun 13, 2025 / 10:08 am

Patrika Desk

Israel strikes nuclear sites in Iran

Israel strikes nuclear sites in Iran (Photo – Washington Post)

Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, speculation of an imminent Israeli attack had been mounting. That speculation has now become reality. Early Friday morning, June 13th, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on nuclear sites in Tehran in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency Declared in Israel

Given the severity of the situation, a state of emergency has been declared in Israel. There are fears that Iran may retaliate swiftly in response to the Israeli attack.

The Beginning of the First Round

The Israeli Air Force has confirmed that the airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are merely the beginning of the first round. Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel’s actions against Iran could continue for several days.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Sites Also Targeted

The Israeli airstrikes targeted not only Iranian nuclear facilities but also military sites belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports indicate that there have been fires and explosions at an IRGC military site in Tehran following the Israeli airstrikes.

Five Rounds of Airstrikes So Far

An Israeli military official stated that the Air Force has completed five rounds of airstrikes in Iran. According to local media, further explosions were heard in Tehran a short time ago.

