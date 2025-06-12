scriptIsrael Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt? | Latest News | Patrika News
Gulf

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

Israel-Iran Conflict: Tensions between Israel and Iran are likely to escalate significantly soon. Israel is considering actions that could spark another war.

BharatJun 12, 2025 / 12:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Tensions have long existed between Israel and Iran , escalating further following Israel’s recent conflict with Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant organisation. Iran has long been a major supporter of both groups, fueling its resentment towards Israel’s actions. However, Israel has now reportedly eliminated key militants and leaders from both organisations, significantly weakening them. Now, Israel is reportedly considering actions against Iran that could cause widespread devastation in the Middle East.

Israel Fully Prepared for Military Operation in Iran

Sources indicate that Israel is fully prepared for a military operation in Iran. The Israeli army has been preparing for this for some time, and their preparations are now complete.

Israel Informs the United States

Sources suggest that Israel has informed the United States Of America about its plan. The US has long been a supporter of Israel, providing crucial assistance during the conflict with Hamas. Conversely, the US and Iran have a long history of strained relations, although both countries are currently engaged in negotiations regarding a nuclear agreement.

US Issues Order for Middle East Embassies

Meanwhile, the US has instructed several employees, along with their families, from three of its Middle East embassies to return home. This includes the embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, as well as those in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Impact of Israeli Action on the US

Any Israeli action against Iran would inevitably impact the United States. How? An Israeli attack would likely provoke a retaliatory response from Iran, potentially including attacks on US military bases in Iraq.

Another War Could Erupt in the Middle East

A potential Israeli military operation against Iran would undoubtedly heighten tensions in the Middle East. Iran has repeatedly stated that any attack would be met with retaliation. There is a strong possibility that the Iranian military is prepared for such a response. Furthermore, if Iran were to attack US military bases in Iraq, US forces might join Israel against Iran, increasing the likelihood of another war and significant devastation.

Consequences of Attacking Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Speculation persists that Israel might target Iran’s nuclear facilities. Such an attack could result in the immediate deaths of 10,000-20,000 people, with the potential for hundreds of thousands more deaths from subsequent nuclear radiation. Iran lacks robust measures to contain nuclear radiation, potentially escalating the conflict significantly.

