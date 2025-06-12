Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

Israel Fully Prepared for Military Operation in Iran Sources indicate that Israel is fully prepared for a military operation in Iran. The Israeli army has been preparing for this for some time, and their preparations are now complete.

Israel Informs the United States Sources suggest that Israel has informed the United States Of America about its plan. The US has long been a supporter of Israel, providing crucial assistance during the conflict with Hamas. Conversely, the US and Iran have a long history of strained relations, although both countries are currently engaged in negotiations regarding a nuclear agreement.

US Issues Order for Middle East Embassies Meanwhile, the US has instructed several employees, along with their families, from three of its Middle East embassies to return home. This includes the embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, as well as those in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Impact of Israeli Action on the US Any Israeli action against Iran would inevitably impact the United States. How? An Israeli attack would likely provoke a retaliatory response from Iran, potentially including attacks on US military bases in Iraq.

Another War Could Erupt in the Middle East A potential Israeli military operation against Iran would undoubtedly heighten tensions in the Middle East. Iran has repeatedly stated that any attack would be met with retaliation. There is a strong possibility that the Iranian military is prepared for such a response. Furthermore, if Iran were to attack US military bases in Iraq, US forces might join Israel against Iran, increasing the likelihood of another war and significant devastation.