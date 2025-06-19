scriptIsrael Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes | Israel Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes | Latest News | Patrika News
Israel Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes

Israel-Iran War: The war between Israel and Iran is intensifying. Along with this, the death toll in Iran is also increasing.

BharatJun 19, 2025 / 02:05 pm

Patrika Desk

War between Israel and Iran continues

War between Israel and Iran continues (Photo – Washington Post)

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran shows no signs of abating. Today marks the seventh day of this bloody war, and fears remain that the fighting will continue for a considerable time. It is noteworthy that while Israel is inflicting significant damage on various targets within Iran, it is also successfully thwarting many Iranian attacks. Israeli strikes have targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, military bases, oil depots, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, state media broadcasters, and a heavy water reactor, causing substantial damage to Iran.

Warning to Evacuate Two Cities

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has issued a warning for the evacuation of two Iranian cities. The IDF has urged residents of Arak and Khondab to leave their homes and move to safer locations. Shortly after this announcement, the IDF attacked the heavy water reactor located in Arak.

Israel’s Intentions

Arak houses a heavy water reactor, a crucial component of Iran’s nuclear programme. This is the primary reason for the IDF’s actions. However, the extent of the damage inflicted on the reactor by the Israeli attack remains unclear. Arak also produces large quantities of weaponry, further contributing to its status as a key Israeli target. Khondab also contains the IR-40 heavy water reactor, another significant asset in Iran’s nuclear programme. The IDF may soon launch an attack on this facility as well.

Death Toll Exceeds 600

The death toll in Iran resulting from Israeli strikes has surpassed 600. Reports indicate that 639 people have been killed, with 1,329 injured. These figures are expected to rise. The reported death toll in Israel stands at 24.

