Israel Warns Two Iranian Cities to Evacuate, Over 600 Killed in Relentless Strikes

Warning to Evacuate Two Cities Amidst the ongoing conflict, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) has issued a warning for the evacuation of two Iranian cities. The IDF has urged residents of Arak and Khondab to leave their homes and move to safer locations. Shortly after this announcement, the IDF attacked the heavy water reactor located in Arak.

Israeli Defence Force intends to target Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, after issuing a warning for residents of the nearby cities of Arak and Khondab in central Iran to evacuate for their safety. pic.twitter.com/k7yKEqKwjS — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 19, 2025 Israel's Intentions Arak houses a heavy water reactor, a crucial component of Iran's nuclear programme. This is the primary reason for the IDF's actions. However, the extent of the damage inflicted on the reactor by the Israeli attack remains unclear. Arak also produces large quantities of weaponry, further contributing to its status as a key Israeli target. Khondab also contains the IR-40 heavy water reactor, another significant asset in Iran's nuclear programme. The IDF may soon launch an attack on this facility as well.

Death Toll Exceeds 600 The death toll in Iran resulting from Israeli strikes has surpassed 600. Reports indicate that 639 people have been killed, with 1,329 injured. These figures are expected to rise. The reported death toll in Israel stands at 24.