Israeli air strikes continue in Lebanon; 36 killed, 17 injured

The Israeli army has been carrying out air strikes in different parts of Lebanon. The Israeli army has been continuously carrying out air raids in Lebanon. Although many senior commanders and terrorists, including Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah, two new chiefs, and many commanders, have been killed in these air strikes, the Israeli army is still conducting air strikes in Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, as well as ground operations against Hezbollah. However, many innocent people have also been killed in Lebanon due to Israeli air strikes, but the Israeli army's operation continues. On Monday, the Israeli army again carried out air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon.