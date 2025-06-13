scriptIsraeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami | Latest News | Patrika News
Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

Israel-Iran Conflict: Reports indicate that the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

BharatJun 13, 2025 / 11:16 am

Patrika Desk

Hossein Salami

Hossein Salami (Photo – Times Of Israel’s Social Media)

Israel launched airstrikes on nuclear sites in Tehran, the capital of Iran, in the early hours of Friday, 13 June, delivering a significant blow to Iran. Israel had been preparing for an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities for some time, and has now taken the action that had been anticipated. The Israeli Air Force conducted five rounds of airstrikes in the Iranian capital. However, the Israeli military operation is not yet complete, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself has made it clear that this military operation could continue for several days. The Israeli airstrikes not only targeted Iranian nuclear facilities but also dealt another major blow to Iran.

Elimination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Chief

The Israeli Air Force also attacked the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters in Tehran. In this attack, Hossein Salami (हुसैन सलामी), the chief and senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed. This has been confirmed by both the Israeli military and Iranian media.

Always at the forefront of opposition to Israel and the United States

Hossein Salami, the chief and senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was always at the forefront of opposition not only to Israel but also to the United States of America. He played a key role in many IRGC missions.

