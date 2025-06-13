Israeli Air Strikes Kill IRGC Chief Hussein Salami

Elimination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Chief The Israeli Air Force also attacked the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters in Tehran. In this attack, Hossein Salami (हुसैन सलामी), the chief and senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed. This has been confirmed by both the Israeli military and Iranian media.
Always at the forefront of opposition to Israel and the United States Hossein Salami, the chief and senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was always at the forefront of opposition not only to Israel but also to the United States of America. He played a key role in many IRGC missions.