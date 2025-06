Israeli Airstrike Kills Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran risks escalating further. Following Israeli attacks, Iran has launched retaliatory actions. However, so far, Iranian losses in Israeli airstrikes have been heavier. Israel has also reportedly killed several senior Iranian military officials.

•Jun 14, 2025 / 04:35 pm• Patrika Desk

Amir Ali Hajizadeh (Photo – Tehran Times on Social Media)

A war has begun between Israel and Iran, and it doesn’t seem likely to end soon. In the early hours of Friday, 13 June, the Israeli Air Force launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. In response to Israel’s attack, Iran launched over 100 drones, which were subsequently shot down by the Israeli Air Force. Israel carried out further airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday night, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles. Iran fired approximately 150 ballistic missiles at Israel in five rounds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Both countries are engaged in intense attacks on each other, but so far Iran has suffered more losses than Israel. Several senior Iranian military officials have been killed in the Israeli attacks.

Death of Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – IRGC Air Force, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Air and aerospace force, eliminated pic.twitter.com/GE2ROgQq8i — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 13, 2025 A Major Blow for Iran Hajizadeh’s death is a significant blow to Iran. He was not only the chief commander of the Iranian Air Force but also played a crucial role in developing Iran’s ballistic missile program. Furthermore, he was responsible for strategies related to defending Iranian airspace and conducting attacks abroad. Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – IRGC Air Force, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday.Hajizadeh’s death is a significant blow to Iran. He was not only the chief commander of the Iranian Air Force but also played a crucial role in developing Iran’s ballistic missile program. Furthermore, he was responsible for strategies related to defending Iranian airspace and conducting attacks abroad. Majid Mousavi Appointed New Air Force Commander Following Hajizadeh’s death, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi has been appointed as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC Air Force. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has assigned Mousavi this responsibility. Iran’s Supreme Leader has appointed Brigadier General Majid Mousavi as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Force, following the death of Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.https://t.co/9MTZDOkary pic.twitter.com/bob7kQYcyg — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 14, 2025