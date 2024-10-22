scriptIsrael’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker | Latest News | Patrika News
Gulf

Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

Israel-Hezbollah War: The war between Israel and the terrorist organization Hezbollah is ongoing. Meanwhile, Israel has made a big and shocking revelation about Hezbollah.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 01:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Secret bunker of Hezbollah
The ongoing war between Israel (Israel) and Lebanon’s terrorist organization Hezbollah (Hezbollah) shows no signs of stopping. Last month, Israel intensified the war by launching a pager attack on Hezbollah. A few weeks later, the Israeli army began airstrikes on Hezbollah’s positions in Lebanon. The Israeli army has been continuously attacking Hezbollah’s positions, and now, it has also launched a ground operation. The Israeli army has been continuously attacking Hezbollah’s positions, and in this process, it has killed many commanders and terrorists, including two new chiefs of Hezbollah, along with Hassan Nasrallah (Hassan Nasrallah). Meanwhile, Israel has made a big and shocking revelation about Hezbollah.

4 thousand crores were found in a secret bunker

The Israeli army said that it had discovered a secret bunker of Hezbollah in Beirut (Beirut) under the Al-Sahel Hospital. When the bunker was searched, the Israeli army found 500 million dollars in cash, which is approximately 4 thousand crores in Indian currency.

Gold Recovered

The Israeli army not only found cash but also gold in the secret bunker of Hezbollah under the Al-Sahel Hospital. The recovered gold was also in a significant quantity.

Nasrallah had built the bunker

According to the Israeli army, the late chief of Hezbollah, Nasrallah, had built this bunker. The cash and gold found in the bunker were used to fund Hezbollah’s terrorist activities.

