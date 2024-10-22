Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

4 thousand crores were found in a secret bunker The Israeli army said that it had discovered a secret bunker of Hezbollah in Beirut (Beirut) under the Al-Sahel Hospital. When the bunker was searched, the Israeli army found 500 million dollars in cash, which is approximately 4 thousand crores in Indian currency.

Gold Recovered The Israeli army not only found cash but also gold in the secret bunker of Hezbollah under the Al-Sahel Hospital. The recovered gold was also in a significant quantity. Nasrallah had built the bunker According to the Israeli army, the late chief of Hezbollah, Nasrallah, had built this bunker. The cash and gold found in the bunker were used to fund Hezbollah’s terrorist activities.