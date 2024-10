Israel’s preparations for a massive attack in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s devastation goal

Israel-Hezbollah War: During the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli army is continuously attacking Lebanon’s capital Beirut. Now, the Israeli army is preparing for a massive attack in Beirut.

Oct 24, 2024

Israeli air strikes in Beirut, Lebanon

Israel and Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas have been at war since October 7 last year. In support of Hamas, Lebanon’s terrorist organization Hezbollah also started attacking Israel from the border. There has been long-standing tension between Israel and Hezbollah. Due to Hezbollah’s attacks in support of Hamas, Israel also launched retaliatory attacks on Hezbollah and started targeting Hezbollah terrorists on the Israel-Lebanon border. In the last month, Israel has increased its attacks on Hezbollah, leading to a full-fledged war between the two sides. The Israeli army is continuously carrying out airstrikes in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and has also started ground operations. While carrying out airstrikes, the Israeli army has killed Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah, two new chiefs, several commanders, and many terrorists. Many Lebanese civilians are also getting caught in the crossfire. However, this war is far from over.

Preparations for a massive attack The Israeli army is preparing for a massive attack in Beirut. In the coming days, Beirut can expect to see a large-scale Israeli airstrike. Hezbollah’s devastation goal Israel’s action in Lebanon aims to destroy Hezbollah. Although the Israeli army has already inflicted significant damage on Hezbollah, the latter continues to launch attacks on Israel from time to time. Therefore, Israel wants to further weaken Hezbollah through a massive attack in Beirut.