Gulf

Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

Mahadev Betting App Scam Mastermind Arrested: Saurabh Chandrakar, the mastermind behind the Rs 6,000 crore Mahadev Betting App Scam, has been arrested.

New DelhiOct 11, 2024 / 01:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Saurabh Chandrakar of Mahadev Betting App, arrested

Saurabh Chandrakar of Mahadev Betting App, arrested

The Mahadev App Scam case, which duped people of Rs 6,000 crore, is still fresh in our minds. After cheating people of such a huge amount, the Mahadev App became a topic of discussion. A juice vendor, who used to run a shop in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, had duped people of a massive amount through this app. We are talking about Saurabh Chandrakar, who used to run a juice shop in Raipur a few years ago.

Mahadev App and Mastermind

He had a habit of betting and when he started making profits, he opened shops in other cities as well. Later, he launched the Mahadev App with Ravi Uppal, and through this app, he duped people of Rs 6,000 crore. Saurabh was the mastermind behind this fraud and had fled the country after committing the crime. Ravi had also fled the country, but he was arrested in Dubai last year. Now, Saurabh has also been arrested.

Interpol Action

Saurabh, the mastermind behind the Mahadev App Scam, has been arrested in Dubai. According to information, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a Red Corner Notice against him, following which Interpol took action and arrested him.

Will be Brought Back to India Soon

The UAE authorities have informed the Indian government and the CBI about Saurabh’s arrest. He will be brought back to India within 10 days, and the necessary formalities are being completed. Saurabh will be extradited to India soon.

