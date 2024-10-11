Mahadev Betting App Scam: Mastermind Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested in Dubai

Mahadev App and Mastermind He had a habit of betting and when he started making profits, he opened shops in other cities as well. Later, he launched the Mahadev App with Ravi Uppal, and through this app, he duped people of Rs 6,000 crore. Saurabh was the mastermind behind this fraud and had fled the country after committing the crime. Ravi had also fled the country, but he was arrested in Dubai last year. Now, Saurabh has also been arrested.

Interpol Action Saurabh, the mastermind behind the Mahadev App Scam, has been arrested in Dubai. According to information, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a Red Corner Notice against him, following which Interpol took action and arrested him.