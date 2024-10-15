scriptRussian-Syrian Airstrike Wipes Out 30 Terrorists in Syria | Latest News | Patrika News
Russian-Syrian Airstrike Wipes Out 30 Terrorists in Syria

Action Against Terrorists: Russia and Syria have jointly launched an airstrike against terrorists in Syria, killing 30 terrorists in the joint aerial attack.

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 01:25 pm

Syria has no shortage of terrorists. For a long time, Syria has been a haven for terrorists, and the country’s situation has been extremely bad. Syria is considered one of the most insecure countries in the world, and people live in the shadow of fear. In such a situation, the Syrian army is also active in eliminating terrorists and terrorism. The Russian army is also supporting the Syrian army, and both are taking action against terrorists in the country from time to time.
Recently, the armies of both countries jointly launched an airstrike against terrorists. The Russian army, along with the Syrian army, launched an airstrike on Monday in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Latakia, targeting terrorist strongholds.

30 Terrorists Eliminated

The Russian-Syrian joint airstrike eliminated 30 terrorists in the rural areas of Idlib and Latakia. A local media outlet reported this.

Russia and Syria Intensify Military Campaign

Russia and Syria have intensified their joint military campaign in areas of Syria affected by terrorism. The goal of both is to eradicate terrorism from the country.

