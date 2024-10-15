Russian-Syrian Airstrike Wipes Out 30 Terrorists in Syria

Recently, the armies of both countries jointly launched an airstrike against terrorists. The Russian army, along with the Syrian army, launched an airstrike on Monday in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Latakia, targeting terrorist strongholds.

30 Terrorists Eliminated The Russian-Syrian joint airstrike eliminated 30 terrorists in the rural areas of Idlib and Latakia. A local media outlet reported this. Russia and Syria Intensify Military Campaign Russia and Syria have intensified their joint military campaign in areas of Syria affected by terrorism. The goal of both is to eradicate terrorism from the country.