Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

American Air Strike on Houthis: US President Donald Trump shared a video on social media of an American airstrike on Houthi rebels.

Bharat•Apr 05, 2025 / 11:36 am• Patrika Desk

American air strike on Houthis

The Israel-Hamas War has caused Yemen’s Houthis to side against Israel, declaring their opposition to Israel’s supporters. With the United States of America consistently supporting Israel in this conflict against Hamas, tensions between the Houthis and the US have escalated. Over the past few months, Houthi rebels have targeted numerous ships belonging to the US, Israel, and the UK in the Red Sea, resulting in damage. In response, the US, in coordination with Israel and the UK, has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions. A recent incident exemplifies this ongoing conflict.

Trump Shares Video of Airstrike on Houthi Rebels Former US President Donald Trump shared a video on social media depicting a US airstrike on Houthi positions. The video, apparently filmed from a drone or fighter jet, clearly shows the destruction of a Houthi facility. In his post, Trump wrote, "These Houthis were gathered in one place to direct an attack. Oops, these Houthis won't be attacking anymore. They won't be sinking our ships again." A Planned Airstrike Trump's sharing of the airstrike video suggests a deliberate and planned attack on the Houthi position. Many observers connect this action to the heightened US-Iran tensions, viewing it as a demonstration of US power and a means of pressuring Iran.