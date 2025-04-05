Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

Trump Shares Video of Airstrike on Houthi Rebels Former US President Donald Trump shared a video on social media depicting a US airstrike on Houthi positions. The video, apparently filmed from a drone or fighter jet, clearly shows the destruction of a Houthi facility. In his post, Trump wrote, “These Houthis were gathered in one place to direct an attack. Oops, these Houthis won’t be attacking anymore. They won’t be sinking our ships again.”
A Planned Airstrike Trump’s sharing of the airstrike video suggests a deliberate and planned attack on the Houthi position. Many observers connect this action to the heightened US-Iran tensions, viewing it as a demonstration of US power and a means of pressuring Iran.