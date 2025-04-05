scriptTrump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’ | Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: &#39;They Won&#39;t Sink Our Ships Again&quot; | Latest News | Patrika News
Gulf

Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

American Air Strike on Houthis: US President Donald Trump shared a video on social media of an American airstrike on Houthi rebels.

BharatApr 05, 2025 / 11:36 am

Patrika Desk

US Air strike on Houthis

American air strike on Houthis

The Israel-Hamas War has caused Yemen’s Houthis to side against Israel, declaring their opposition to Israel’s supporters. With the United States of America consistently supporting Israel in this conflict against Hamas, tensions between the Houthis and the US have escalated. Over the past few months, Houthi rebels have targeted numerous ships belonging to the US, Israel, and the UK in the Red Sea, resulting in damage. In response, the US, in coordination with Israel and the UK, has repeatedly targeted Houthi positions. A recent incident exemplifies this ongoing conflict.

Trump Shares Video of Airstrike on Houthi Rebels

Former US President Donald Trump shared a video on social media depicting a US airstrike on Houthi positions. The video, apparently filmed from a drone or fighter jet, clearly shows the destruction of a Houthi facility. In his post, Trump wrote, “These Houthis were gathered in one place to direct an attack. Oops, these Houthis won’t be attacking anymore. They won’t be sinking our ships again.”

A Planned Airstrike

Trump’s sharing of the airstrike video suggests a deliberate and planned attack on the Houthi position. Many observers connect this action to the heightened US-Iran tensions, viewing it as a demonstration of US power and a means of pressuring Iran.

News / World / Gulf / Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

Gulf

Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

in 5 hours

Silver Crumbles: ₹12,000 Drop in Two Days; Gold and Crude Prices Plummet

Business

Silver Crumbles: ₹12,000 Drop in Two Days; Gold and Crude Prices Plummet

in 2 hours

One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

Special

One Mistake Lands Lawrence Gang Member Aditya Jain in AGTF Trap

in 2 hours

Jaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road

Special

Jaipur: JDA to raze houses, shops in this area from 9 April for 160-foot road

in 3 hours

Latest Gulf

Israeli air strikes continue in Lebanon; 36 killed, 17 injured

News

Israeli air strikes continue in Lebanon; 36 killed, 17 injured

4 months ago

Explosion in Syria, 3 people lost their lives

Gulf

Explosion in Syria, 3 people lost their lives

5 months ago

Air Strikes by Army in Iraq, 8 Terrorists Killed

Gulf

Air Strikes by Army in Iraq, 8 Terrorists Killed

5 months ago

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Lebanon Again: 60 Killed and 58 Injured

Gulf

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Lebanon Again: 60 Killed and 58 Injured

5 months ago

Trending World News

Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

खाड़ी देश

Trump Shares Video of US Airstrike on Houthis: ‘They Won’t Sink Our Ships Again’

in 5 hours

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

विदेश

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: 26% Duty on India

2 days ago

UAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

विदेश

UAE Pardons Over 500 Indian Prisoners Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

1 week ago

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

विदेश

Trump Calls Modi ‘Very Clever’ Amidst Tariff War

1 week ago

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

विदेश

Trump's 25% Tariff on Foreign Cars in US

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.